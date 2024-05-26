One crime procedural television series that has flourished among genre mainstays like Law & Order and NCIS is The Rookie. After premiering in 2018, the show has run for six seasons, with a seventh season on the way. Here is where you can watch all six seasons of The Rookie.

Where to Watch All Seasons of The Rookie

Currently, the only streaming service that has all seasons of The Rookie available at no additional cost, other than subscription fees, is Hulu. For those who have the Hulu extension on Disney+ or Prime Video, the add-on allows subscribers to view Hulu content on those platforms, including all six seasons of The Rookie. Given Disney owns both ABC and Hulu, it has largely kept The Rookie‘s streaming access to its own platforms.

The ABC website has all ten episodes of The Rookie Season 6 available to stream on its own site, free with ads, though it is unclear how long these episodes will remain available before Hulu becomes the streaming-exclusive platform for that season as well. Similarly, YouTube TV and fuboTV offer select episodes to subscribers, with YouTube TV having all of The Rookie Season 6, though this selection is not at the same all-inclusive breadth as Hulu, making the latter platform the ultimate streaming destination for The Rookie.

Viewers interested in purchasing The Rookie digitally can do so through Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and YouTube, with the option to purchase entire seasons or individual episodes. In the meantime, ABC has officially renewed The Rookie for a seventh season, which will continue the ongoing adventures of Los Angeles Police Department Officer John Nolan and his younger colleagues on the force as they keep Los Angeles safe from crime. That gives the opportunity to catch up on the entire series, for those who are curious, on any of the streaming services listed above and prepare for new episodes when The Rookie Season 7 eventually premieres.

