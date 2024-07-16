How to Invite Friends & Start an Online Dynasty in College Football 25

Taking a team to the National Championship Game is a sweet feeling, but it’s even better when you take out your friends’ squads along the way. If you want to get in on that action, here’s how to invite friends and start an online Dynasty in College Football 25.

Recommended Videos

Starting this process is simple, as all you have to do is head to the Dynasty screen in the Game Modes section of College Football 25. There are a few things to remember after that, though, and they’re crucial to getting your online Dynasty off the ground:

Select Cloud Dynasty and pick out your preffered roster

Select a team and the role you want to have

Locate the Dynasty Central tab and select Members

Hit the Invite Member button and send invites to all of your friends

It’s important to note that, despite College Football 25 being in its Early Access period, Dynasty mode is running into some trouble. So, you may have problems getting your online Dynasty set up initially. However, the game should work out all the bugs shortly, meaning Dynasty will be firing on all cylinders in no time.

Related: All Legends & Alumni in College Football 25 Ultimate Team (CUT)

As of writing, Dynasty Mode does not feature crossplay. So, if you’re looking to add friends to your Dynasty, they’ll need to be playing on the same console. However, that may not be the case forever, as EA has been known to add crossplay to games after launch.

And that’s how to invite friends and start an online Dynasty in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy