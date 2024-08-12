EA Sports is working hard to make getting both of its football games worthwhile. A big part of that is having connected modes, which, in this case, are Road to Glory and Superstar. Here’s how to transfer your College Football 25 Road to Glory player into Madden 25 superstar mode.

Outside of Dynasty, Road to Glory is the most popular mode in College Football 25. It allows gamers to create their own player and go through a college football career. Unfortunately, there’s a limit on how many years a player can stay in college, making the mode feel pretty restricted. That’s, why at the end of a career, players can choose to export their player to Madden.

Once that choice has been made, all gamers have to do is head over to Madden 25, launch Superstar, and import the player. However, it’s important to make sure the right player is selected, as plenty of College Football 25 diehards have more than one Road to Glory save file. The game makes it pretty obvious which file is which, though, so that shouldn’t be too difficult.

With the file now in Madden 25, gamers will be able to dive into the pre-draft process before having a team select their player. It’ll then become about getting up to speed with all of the different options in Superstar and making the most of them. It’s a new day for football games, as it’s now possible for gamers to not only live out their dream of being an NFL superstar but also a college football legend.

And that’s how to transfer your College Football 25 Road to Glory player into Madden 25 Superstar mode.

Madden 25 releases on August 16.

