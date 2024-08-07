Full Madden NFL 25 Soundtrack – Every Song, Listed

After the release of EA Sports College Football 25, which features almost nothing but drums, sports fans are ready for a real soundtrack. Thankfully, EA Sports Madden NFL 25 is about to deliver. Here’s the full soundtrack for Madden NFL 25, including a list of all the songs.
Full Madden NFL 25 Soundtrack
From classic artists like Green Day to up-and-comers like LaRussell, EA Sports is providing something for every type of sports fan out there. So, without further ado, here’s the list of songs players can expect to hear when they boot up Madden 25, which comes via the reliable Madden Guide blog:
- Connor Price ft. Tommy Royale: Overnight
- Doechii & JT: Alter Ego
- GloRilla: Yeah Glo!
- Hit-Boy & LaRussell: LUXURY
- Logic ft. T Man: The Wizard Mission Control
- Marqus Clae: Look At Me Go
- MAX & Duckwrth: Say LESS
- Rapsody: Back In My Bag
- The Whales (with MadeinTYO & Tkay Maidza): Hunned Racks
- Doja Cat: OKLOSER
- Omni! (ft. BimboByNature): MISSY
- Yeern 101: Schoolboy Q
- Schoolboy Q: Shenseea ft. Coi Leray
- Tommy Richman: MILLION DOLLAR BABY
- Trick Daddy (ft. Twista & Lil Jon): Let’s Go
- Cheap Cuts ft. Pigeon John: In A Million
- NASAAN (ft. Royce 5’9”): GOATED
- Andrew W.K.: Party Hard
- DJ Snake ft. Rick Ross, Rich Brian: Run It
- HOLIDAY: HOLIDAY
- Fall Out Boy: My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark
- Green Day: American Idiot
- The Hives: Tick Tick Boom
- Twenty One Pilots: Heavydirtysoul
- Unroyal: Bright Side
- Busta Rhymes: Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See
- Dirty Heads ft. Common: Kings Heavy Water
- Little Simz: Torch
Related: Every Member of the 99 Club in Madden 25: All 99 Overall Players, Listed
And that’s the full soundtrack for Madden NFL 25, including a list of all the songs in the game.
Madden 25 is set to be released on August 16, 2024.
Published: Aug 7, 2024 11:26 am