How To Turn Off the Drums in EA Sports College Football 25

There’s not much to complain about when it comes to EA Sports College Football 25. Sure, there have been a couple of bugs, but people are enjoying themselves. If you’ve been playing a lot and can’t stand the drums anymore, here’s how to turn them off in College Football 25.

If you’ve ever been to a college football game, you’ve likely seen at least the home team’s marching band perform. They make use of all kinds of instruments, including drums, which is why College Football 25 has them playing in the background at all times. Thankfully, you’re able to turn them off by heading to the Volume Control section of Settings. Turning the Music tab to 0 will get the job done, but it will have some unfortunate consequences.

Turning the Music all the way down will also affect the music when you go to play the game, not just in the menu. So, if you don’t want to hear another song in College Football 25, go ahead and change the settings, but if that doesn’t work for you, it might be a better idea to just leave the drums. You can always turn on Spotify on your console while you’re on the menu to drown it out.

The presence of the drums is especially frustrating because many expected College Football 25 to have a soundtrack like most EA Sports games. It’s possible songs will be added at a later date, but as it stands, players will have to decide whether to embrace the drums or turn them off.

And that’s how to turn EA Sports College Football 25‘s drums.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

