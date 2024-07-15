Is College Football 25 Down? How to Check Server Status

Players have waited over ten years for EA Sports College Football 25, but they’re going to have to set their controllers back down. While the game’s currently in early access, it’s running into some server issues. So, here’s whether College Football 25 is down and how to check server status.

If you’re one of the many people trying to log into College Football 25 and coming up empty, there are a few ways to deal with the problem. Here’s what to try if you’re unable to continue your Dynasty or score touchdowns with your Road to Glory player:

Check the Status of EA Servers New games tend to have server problems, and that goes double for titles as highly anticipated as College Football 25. Heading to EA’s official social media accounts will provide some clarity and reveal whether the problem is on the developer’s end. You can also check out an outage website like Downdetector.



Whether the servers are down or there’s an issue on your end, you’re going to need to know what to do. Here are some of the possible solutions to running into server issues in College Football 25:

Restart the Game Closing and opening the game again may allow you to slip through the cracks and get back to winning National Championships. It’s not a guaranteed fix, but it’s better than giving up and loading up NCAA Football 14 for the 10,000th time.

Check Internet Connection A weak internet connection can cause problems when trying to play a game online, so it’s crucial that you have a strong one. Restarting the modem or simply reconnecting your console can do the trick, even if it wastes a few minutes.

Wait for a Permanent Fix If you try all of the above methods and have no luck, it’s time to sit back and relax. That’s not what anyone wants to hear, especially this early on in the game’s life, but if waiting a few more minutes guarantees a smooth gaming session, then it’s the right move.



And that’s whether College Football 25 is down and how to check server status.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

