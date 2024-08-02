Every Member of the 99 Club in Madden 25: All 99 Overall Players, Listed

Being a 99 overall in Madden is an honor, so much so that EA Sports gives the highest-rated players in its game gifts every year. That’s no different in Madden 25, which features several 99-overall players. Here’s every member of the 99 Club in Madden 25.

All 99 Overall Players in Madden 25

Madden ratings may change every year, but the players on this list always seem to find themselves at the top. Here are all of the players that Madden 25 has at a 99 at launch:

RB Christian McCaffrey (San Fransisco 49ers)

TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

LT Trent Williams (San Fransisco 49ers)

WR Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins)

QB Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

There aren’t any major surprises on the list, but Mahomes’ inclusion is a pretty big deal, as it ties him with Tom Brady and JJ Watt for the most appearances with four. However, the Chiefs QB is sure to break that record in the coming years as he continues to dominate the league and chase Brady’s seven Super Bowls.

Being left out of the 99 Club at launch doesn’t mean that players can’t find themselves in it later. Madden changes ratings based on play throughout the season, and with 98-overall players like Justin Jefferson, Myles Garrett, and Micah Parsons primed for big years, it’s only a matter of time before one or all of them make the jump. And don’t count out younger players like Sauce Gardner and CeeDee Lamb ending up at the top if they have big seasons.

And those are all the members of the 99 Club in Madden 25. If you’re looking for more football content, here are the best RPO plays in College Football 25.

Madden 25 is set to be released on August 16, 2024.

