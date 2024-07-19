Best RPO Plays in EA Sports College Football 25

The arrival of EA Sports College Football 25 means a new world of possibilities regarding run-pass option plays. They are all the rage nowadays, but not all are created equal. Here are the best RPO plays in College Football 25.

Available in the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive playbook, the RPO Alert Bubble (pictured) from the Bunch TE formation is among our favorite run-pass option plays in College Football 25. It was a popular move in Madden 24, so naturally, it translates well in the game. However, if you want to get more creative, we suggest RPO Read Y Flat from the Gun Wing Trips WK formation in the Oregon Ducks playbook. This play is especially good for short gains involving your TE, HB, and WR. It forms part of the many new option-based plays that the game has to offer, but it rises above the rest due to how hard it is to defend.

Several viable option plays in the game are not necessarily known as RPOs but still serve as good offensive maneuvers. The Zone Option play in Oregon’s Gun Wing Tight Z formation allows the QB to run with the ball or pitch it to his HB. This is one that a lot of players are running in College Football 25, as it is very difficult to defend, especially if you have a mobile QB who isn’t afraid to run between tackles. There are plenty of variations of this play in other playbooks, so any sequence that allows you to pitch to the HB on a read option should be viable in College Football 25.

And those are the best RPO plays in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

