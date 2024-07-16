EA College Football 25 Michigan Donovan Edwards Plowing Through People
Published: Jul 16, 2024 12:35 pm

Choosing the right playbook in EA Sports College Football 25 is an important decision for every player, especially since there are 140 options to choose from. Everyone rocks their style, but one playbook rises above the rest. Here is the best offensive playbook available in College Football 25.

The Best Offensive Playbook in EA Sports College Football 25

Among the plethora of playbooks in EA College Football 25, Alabama Crimson Tide rises above the rest as the best offensive scheme. The variety that the playbook provides is excellent for players looking to air it out on the field, especially if you are a fan of the Trips TE and Bunch formations. Those familiar with Madden 24 will feel at home with this playbook while still featuring route combinations unique to College Football 25. The one downside of this offense is that it is less imaginative than other schools in the game that feature fun, trick option plays. But if being competitive from the jump is the priority, starting with Alabama’s playbook is the way to go.

The Bunch TE and Trips TE meta in Madden 24 has made it to College Football 25 with Alabama’s extensive offensive playbook. The highly malleable formations will surely conquer the College Football 25 pro scene, but that doesn’t mean other playbooks are not also viable. If you’re looking for other top-notch offensive schemes, playbooks like Georgia Bulldogs’ Bunch-heavy scheme or Multiple (which includes many different formations) should serve you well, too. There are 140 options to choose from in College Football 25, so be free to try a few recommended playbooks before trying to land on your favorite.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

