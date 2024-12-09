How To Find & Destroy Outlaw Camps in Overthrown

Part of being a fearless leader in Overthrown means taking on the outlaws and poachers that threaten your people. In fact, finding and destroying Outlaw Camps is an early, ongoing objective in the game. But how do you track down outlaws in Overthrown?

Recommended Videos

How To Find Outlaw Camps on the Overthrown Map

While the game objectives tell you to find outlaw camps before they can attack your village, there’s not much guidance on how to know where in the massive world to look. Thankfully, the secret to finding outlaw camps in Overwthrone lies in the map.

As much as I’m enjoying Overthrown, one of the most frustrating parts is the lack of a clear map marker for objectives. The directionally challenged among us like to walk towards a quest marker at the top of our screens, Skyrim style. Alas, there’s currently no way to mark a location and move towards it this way but you can determine where to look for outlaws from the map.

The world map is divided into different sections by white border lines. When you click on each section, icons will appear to the right showing what you can expect to find in that area. These icons will let you know which map sections currently have active outlaw camps to track down, as well as any roaming poachers.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can tell which area you’ve currently selected because it will turn blue. So, once you find which map areas have outlaw camps, it’s time to head to that section of the map.

Finding the outlaw camps within the section can be a bit trickier, but the map can do this, too. Thanks to the ability to zoom in and out while on the map screen, you can zoom in just far enough to make out landscape features and pan around the zone.

Screenshot by The Escapist

There, you’ll be able to spot the tents that make up the outlaw camp and find a sense of direction. It’s not perfect, but it sure beats aimlessly wandering the wilds in search of those pesky outlaws.

Related: How To Find All Ancient Keys in Luma Island

How To Destroy All Outlaw Camps in Overthrown

Once you locate your outlaws, you’ll need to take them out – and destroy their camps. Make sure to equip a weapon before you run in, as they’ll begin attacking the moment they spot you, and these buggers are tough.

Many outlaw camps have ranged weapons at hand, so it helps to spring up to these enemies and dispatch them first. Sprinting also increases the damage from your melee attacks, so it can help you take down opponents with hefty HP bars.

Once you defeat all currently spawned outlaws, your work is not done. Each camp has the ability to spawn new outlaws, so you’ll need to destroy the flag at the center to remove this ability.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Then, for good measure, smash up the tents, campfire, etc, until there’s nothing left. This counts as destroying the outlaw camp – but you’ll need to find all of them before this objective is (temporarily) met.

Outlaw camps do respawn in Overthrown, so keep an eye on your quest log and get ready to head back to battle when new outlaws and poachers enter your territory. A ruler’s work is never done.

Overthrown is available now on PC and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy