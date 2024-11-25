How To Find All Ancient Keys in Luma Island

In Luma Island, you’re part farmer, part explorer. Regardless of which profession you pursue, you’ll soon meet an archaeologist who needs your help to find four lost ancient keys. Here’s where to find every ancient key to complete his quest in Luma Island.

Recommended Videos

What Are Ancient Keys in Luma Island?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Ancient Keys are a major quest item in Luma Island. When players speak to Dr. Archie, the local archaeologist, they’ll learn he is on a quest to find four keys, one from each of Luma Island’s ancient civilizations. These keys will unlock a mysterious door… once players help the archaeologist track them all down, of course.

This quest is available regardless of which profession you choose. Just speak with the archaeologist just up the stairs to the right of Town Hall to begin.

Related: All Essences and How To Get Them in MySims

Where To Find The Ancient Keys

There are four Ancient Keys you’ll need to find to complete the quest and unlock the temple in Luma Island.

Each key is found in the ruins of the game’s main areas – Farm, Forest, Mountain, and Jungle. Four biomes, four Ancient Keys to uncover. These ruins require some puzzle-solving to reach, but you’ll find plenty of rewards and adventure along the way.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first key we found in Luma Island is the Ancient Homestead Key. It’s the easiest to find since there is only one set of Ruins in the Farm area. These ruins are near your farm, just to the right of the gateway that takes you to town. To enter this first dungeon, make sure you’ve picked up the whip, which you’ll need to hit the lever that opens the door.

The key is at the very end of the dungeon, so you’ll need to pass through all of the doors to reach the very end. There, you will find the first Ancient Key, as well as the door back out of the dungeon.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll find each subsequent key in the ruins of the remaining biomes as you unlock and explore each area. These will likely be trickier, as players first need to unlock the Forest, Mountain, and Jungle Biomes.

Once the other biomes are unlocked, players will need to tackle not one but three dungeons to claim the hidden treasures, like Ancient Keys and Luma Eggs, that lie within. Like the first ruins dungeon in the Farm area, you will need to tackle it in one go from start to finish. The escape ladders are there if you need to bail out, but the next attempt will start back at the beginning of the dungeon.

Clearly, finding all of the Ancient Keys in Luma Island isn’t a quick quest to tick off in a day, but rather one that’s meant to take players a good while to complete. Keep it in the back of your mind as you explore, but focus on profession-specific tasks and general exploration until you’re ready for your next trip through the Luma Island ruins. Progressing in the game and unlocking new biomes will eventually lead players to find all four Ancient Keys.

Luma Island is available now on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy