All Luma Egg Locations in Luma Island

When exploring the mysterious Luma Island, players will uncover the ancient mysteries of the island’s former inhabitants. One such mystery is the Mysterious Eggs, aka Luma Eggs, scattered about the island. Here’s how to find and hatch all the Luma Eggs on Luma Island.

Recommended Videos

What Are Luma Eggs in Luma Island?

Luma Eggs, known as Mysterious Eggs when your player first finds them, are one of many collectible items you’ll track down in Luma Island. When incubated, they will hatch into creatures called Luma, which will help you out around your farm and in your adventures.

There are several different types of Luma that will hatch from the Mysterious Eggs you find, so getting all of them is key to a diverse set of cute critter helpers. From what we can tell, the type of Luma that will hatch from the Mysterious Eggs you find is random, meaning you won’t know what Luma you found until it hatches.

Where To Find Luma Eggs in Luma Island

Screenshot by The Escapist

Generally speaking, you’ll find Luma Eggs in two ways around Luma Island – in the mysterious Ruins and locked behind Shrine offering doors. Each of the Ruins in an area will have one Luma Egg to find, as will the Shrines.

Here is a breakdown of how many Luma Eggs you can expect to find as you unlock each new area in Luma Island.

Luma Island Biome Ruins with Luma Eggs Shrines with Luma Eggs Your Farm 1 1 Forest Area 3 1 Jungle Area 3 1 Mountain Area 3 1

To uncover the eggs in the Ruins, you’ll need to explore to the very depths. The Mysterious Egg tends to be in one of the last chambers of each set of Ruins, so you will need to complete your journey to acquire another egg to hatch.

Meanwhile, the Shrine doors require you to find Tepid Offering Crystals to unlock them. These will be scattered throughout each new area, usually in tricky-to-reach spots. Once you find all the offerings to unlock the door, the Luma Egg will usually be in one of the reward chests.

Related: All Essences and How To Get Them in MySims

How To Hatch Luma Eggs in Luma Island

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you get ahold of those Mysterious Eggs in Luma Island, you’ll need to hatch them. This should pop up as a quest for the player eventually, but the timing may vary depending on your chosen profession. For me as an aspiring Cook, it came up after I baked the first two major recipes and had a lull in my professional task requirements.

To hatch Luma Eggs, you’ll need to build Luma Incubators. The recipe for this item is available at Balthazar’s shop stall just inside town, to the left of where you enter. Once you purchase the drawing for 500 coins, you’ll need to gather the ingredients to craft it. A Luma Incubator requires:

Resource How to Get It 5 Farm Leather Craft from Farm Mushrooms at Simple Workbench 3 Copper Bar Craft using Copper Ore and Charcoal at the Ore Smelter 5 Fabric Craft using Cotton at Simple Workbench 5 Glass Craft using Sand at Kiln

After building the Luma Incubator, you can use it to craft Luma Life and to hatch your Luma Eggs. Once you have crafted the required Luma Life, which uses various essences from around the island, you can combine it with a Mysterious Egg to hatch a new Luma.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Luma you haven’t hatched before will show up as “Mysterious Creature” and the general outline of what will hatch. Then, simply wait a few minutes and meet your new Luma friend.

Once hatched, you’ll need to pet the Luma to build up your relationship before it will do anything useful around the farm.

And that’s all Luma Egg locations in Luma Island.

Luma Island is available now on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy