Are Rerolls Broken in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Find out if you can still reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise.
Published: May 9, 2024 05:43 pm

Players who began their adventure in the world of Solo Leveling: Arise were granted a gift in the amount of 800 Essence Stones, which could be re-earned after rerolling characters. Is this gift gone now, or can you still reroll?

Can You Still Reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Two Custom Draw Characters in Solo Leveling: Arise
Screenshot by The Escapist

Taking one peek into the Solo Leveling: Arise subreddit might surprise you, as countless players are mentioning that their 800 Essence Stones had either been revoked or removed. It appears that this is the case with all new accounts, so you’ll need to go ahead and start farming for more Essence Stones if you’re hoping to get plenty of characters & weapons.

It appears that Netmarble may have caught wind of players trying to Reroll and get Cha Hae-In as quickly as possible, leading to the removal of the 800 Essence Stone gift. It’s understandable why players would want to unlock her as quickly as possible — she’s easily the most powerful character in the game as of the time of this writing. But, it looks like all good things must come to an end eventually, including the possibility of rerolling and getting her as fast as possible.

This is unfortunate news for free-to-play players, but you can still get a fair number of Essence Stones and Custom Draw Tickets through regular gameplay. You just won’t be able to get characters like Cha Hae-In or Silver Mane right when you start the game. At least it gives us more time to focus on the in-game events and get ready for everything that the lengthy story mode can throw our way.

While rerolls may currently be busted, you can at least fix the black screen after completing a mission error easily. Since Solo Leveling: Arise is quite new on the market, expect to come across some bugs in your gameplay session, and be sure to use our guides to get out of any jam.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

