How to Fix Solo Leveling: Arise Freezing on a Black Screen After a Mission

How do you get past this annoying glitch?
Published: May 8, 2024 12:44 pm

Solo Leveling: Arise is a breath of fresh air, but it does have a few irritating quirks. If you’ve completed a mission and have gotten stuck on a black screen, you’ve come to the right place — let’s get it fixed.

How To Fix Solo Leveling: Arise Freezing After Mission Completion

No matter if you’re playing on PC or mobile, there is a good chance that you’ve run into an issue with Solo Leveling: Arise freezing up on a black screen. Unlike the Launch Screen Black Screen issue that is easily fixed with a line of code, this one is a little more irritating. The only way to fix this issue currently is by fully exiting the game and restarting it.

Thankfully, you won’t lose any progress that you’ve already made. I’ve completed a fair number of missions this way, and I still haven’t lost an inch of progress. The only thing I’ve lost is a bit of time that I could be spending eliminating enemies and getting lost in this world.

Why Does Solo Leveling: Arise Freeze After Completing A Mission?

It’s currently unclear if this is something that the development team at Netmarble is aware of or if it’s an issue with a server overload. After completing a mission, the game will try and check to make sure that you’re online — no offline grinding allowed here, sadly — and due to what is likely an overwhelming number of players trying to play, the game will freeze. There is a chance that with some patience, you could get past the Solo Leveling: Arise black screen glitch without restarting, however.

In my testing, I let the game sit for nearly five minutes on the black screen after completing a mission to see if it would push through. It did not, and by that point, it’s much faster to just restart the game and keep pushing ahead. I experienced this issue on a mobile device as well as on my PC, so it seems to be affecting every platform.

If you’re looking to try and get your hands on a few new characters once these issues have been resolved, be sure to check out our Reroll Guide to become the strongest player there is.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

