Infinity Nikki Gacha & Pity System Explained

Developed by Infold Games, Infinity Nikki is a free-to-play open-world game with gacha elements, which means there is some element of gambling to it. Here’s everything you need to know about the gacha and pity system in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki Gacha System and All Currencies Explained

Just like any decent gacha game that just wants to obfuscate its currencies and resources and confuse you as much as possible, Infinity Nikki comes with a small handful of different currencies you need to get acquainted with as well. I’ve listed all three of the main ones down below, along with their uses:

Revelation Crystal: Revelation Crystals are pink, and can be used on pulls and summons on limited-time banners.

Revelation Crystals are pink, and can be used on pulls and summons on limited-time banners. Resonite Crystal: Unlike the above, Resonite Crystals, which are blue, can only be used on the permanent banners.

Unlike the above, Resonite Crystals, which are blue, can only be used on the permanent banners. Diamond: Diamonds are a general currency in Infinity Nikki, and can be converted to either Revelation or Resonite Crystals, allowing them to be used on any banner.

Diamonds are a general currency in Infinity Nikki, and can be converted to either Revelation or Resonite Crystals, allowing them to be used on any banner. Stellarite: Stellarites are the premium currency in Infinity Nikki that you can buy with real money. One Stellarite can be converted to one Diamond.

One Crystal is required for a single pull. Next up, let’s go over the probability of drawing a 5-star item.

Pull Probability 5-star Item 6.06% 4-star Item 11.5% 3-star Item 82.44%

You’re also guaranteed to get a 4-star item within 10 draws.

Pity System Explained

Infinity Nikki also has a pity system. Basically, you’re guaranteed to get a 5-star item with every 20 pulls you make. While this might sound incredibly generous, it’s important to note that it’ll take a lot more than that to complete the outfit set you’re going for.

For example, the Crystal Poems outfit has a total of nine pieces. This means that you’ll take 180 pulls to get all of the items, assuming you hit pity every time. While you can still make use of the individual pieces to form your own outfit ensemble, it’s likely that you’ll want the full set, so make sure to set aside 180 pulls’ worth of currency if you’re going for a particular outfit. Some outfits may have 10 items as well, which would equate to 200 pulls if you go to pity every time.

The good news is that you won’t get dupes of your 5-star items. This means that you don’t have to worry about going beyond 180 or 200 pulls to complete the outfit.

As you continue pulling on a banner, you’ll get to claim a prize from the Deep Echoes section with every 20 pulls as well. These are basically 5-star gifts that include makeup, as well as other cosmetic items for Nikki and Momo.

Do You Need to Pull Outfits?

The million dollar question. Do you need to engage with the gacha system in Infinity Nikki to have a good time? The good news is that while a lot of the banner outfits have much higher stats than the ones you can craft for free, you don’t necessarily need them to beat the game.

A lot of the fashion/style showdowns in the game can be cleared with stuff you get for free, though it should be acknowledged that the gacha outfits will give you a much easier time.

At the same time, though, Infinity Nikki is all about fashion and dressing your character up in cute outfits. And unfortunately, the only way to get the best oufits is through the gacha system. It depends on what you want out of the game; if you really want to get into the fashion stuff, then yeah, the gacha is unavoidable.

And that’s everything you need to know about the gacha and pity system in Infinity Nikki. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list, as well as whether this game will have co-op multiplayer.

