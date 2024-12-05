Forgot password
How to Get All Ability Outfits in Infinity Nikki

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Dec 4, 2024 11:05 pm

Before you go gung-ho and start venturing into the wilds of Miraland, I highly recommend following the main quests first to unlock all of Nikki’s abilities. Here’s how to get all ability outfits in Infinity Nikki.

Table of contents

Unlocking All Ability Outfits in Infinity Nikki

As you might expect, your special abilities are all tied to specific outfits in Infinity Nikki. There are a total of nine unique abilities to acquire in-game, and we’ve listed all of them down below, along with how to get them and the materials required to craft them.

Outfit and AbilityHow to GetRequired Materials
Bubbly Voyage (Floating)Unlocked at the start of the game.Base: Lampchilli x8, Threads of Purity x26

Evolution: Bling x30,000, Threads of Purity x100, Calm Thoughts x7
Wind of Purity (Purification)Unlocked at the start of the game.Base: Woolfruit x3, Buttoncones x2, Daisies x2, Threads of Purity x26

Evolution: Bling x30,000, Threads of Purity x100, Calm Thoughts x7
Bye-Bye Dust (Animal Grooming)Unlocked in Florawish.Base: Daisies x4, Threads of Purity x24

Evolution: Bling x30,000, Threads of Purity x100, Calm Thoughts x7
Afternoon Shine (Bug Catching)Unlocked when you obtain Bye-Bye Dust in Florawish.Base: Starlit Plum x1, Daisies x2, Floof Yarn x1, Threads of Purity x30

Evolution: Bling x30,000, Threads of Purity x100, Calm Thoughts x7
Rippling Serenity (Fishing)Unlocked in Florawish.Base: Daisies x5, Foodie Bee x1, Floof Yarn x1, Threads of Purity x72

Evolution: Bling x30,000, Threads of Purity x100, Calm Thoughts x7
Fully Charged (Electrician)Unlocked as part of the main quest. Unmissable.Base: Daisies x4, Foodie Bee x1, Floof Yarn x1, Threads of Purity x148

Evolution: Bling x30,000, Threads of Purity x100, Calm Thoughts x7
Floral Memory (Floral Gliding)Unlocked in Stoneville.Base: Sunpetal Sheet x1, Foodie Bee x3, Pearl Wings x2, Florescent Wool x3, Threads of Purity x360

Evolution: Bling x330,000, Threads of Purity x100, Calm Thoughts x7
Starlet Burst (Shrinking)TBDEvolution: Bling x330,000, Threads of Purity x100, Calm Thoughts x7
Symphony of Strings (Violinist)Unlocked in the Abandoned District.Base: 2kg Kerchief Fish, Pearly Shells x4, Threads of Purity x330

Evolution: Bling x330,000, Threads of Purity x100, Calm Thoughts x7

How to Craft Outfits

Take note that you’ll need to use Whimstars to unlock the Sketches for each outfit in Infinity Nikki. Open the Heart of Infinity with the I key, then select the Sketch you want to unlock, and you can exchange your Whimstars for the Sketch.

After that, press the Y key to open up your Sketches menu, then select the outfit you want to craft, and craft it with all the required materials.

And that’s everything you need to know about all the ability outfits you can get in Infinity Nikki. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including whether there’s co-op multiplayer, as well as our full codes list.

