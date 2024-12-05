Does Infinity Nikki Have Co-op Multiplayer? Answered

Developed by Infold Games, Infinity Nikki is an open-world game that thrives on the cozycore aesthetic and the ability to dress your character up however you want. It’d probably be fun with friends though, so here’s what you need to know about co-op multiplayer in Infinity Nikki.

Is There Co-op in Infinity Nikki?

The answer is no. There is no co-op multiplayer in Infinity Nikki, either local or online.

Even in the game’s early beta tests and in a review build I got to check out a week before its official release, there were no signs of any kind of online multiplayer features in the game. Of course, you will be able to share your UID with friends playing the game, and you can add each other, so there are some social features to look forward to.

However, if you were hoping to explore the open-world together with another friend like in Genshin Impact, you’re out of luck.

Will Infinity Nikki Add Co-op?

Prior to the game’s release, the PS5 listing had stated that Infinity Nikki would support up to five players online. This led many fans to believe that the game would have co-op. The listing has changed since then, though, and it states that it only supports one player.

This isn’t to say that we won’t eventually get co-op multiplayer in Infinity Nikki. There’s always the chance that it could get added in a future update, and I’ll let you know as soon as that changes. But for now, you’ll only be able to enjoy the game as a solo experience.

And that’s everything you need to know about co-op multiplayer in Infinity Nikki. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete codes list.

