Should You Pull For Silver Mane in Solo Leveling: Arise?

There are currently two enhanced pick rate events happening in Solo Leveling: Arise, and you may need help choosing who to pull for. Should you start dumping your points into Silver Mane, or is he not worth your time?

Recommended Videos

Should You Pull For Silver Mane Baek Yoonho in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Screenshot by The Escapist

This massive White Tiger is a force to be reckoned with, offering plenty of DPS alongside a slick design overall. If you’re looking for the more technical aspects, we’ve got you covered below. Let’s find out if you should be putting your Picks into Silver Mane or if other options are better suited to you.

Related: Is Solo Leveling: Arise Pay-To-Win?

Silver Mane – Minimum Power Level

Starting as a Level 1 Hunter, Silver Mane has the following stats:

HP – 1513

MP – 1000

Attack – 869

Precision – 99% (500)

Defense – 2.99% (771)

Critical Hit Rate – 5%

Critical Hit Damage – 50%

Cooldown Reduction – 0%

Defense Penetration – 0%

Damage Increase – 0%

Damage Reduction – 0%

Healing Given Increase – 0%

Healing Received Increase – 0%

MP Consumption Reduction – 0%

Speed (%) – 100% (0)

Fire Damage (%) – 0%

Water Damage (%) – 0%

Wind Damage (%) – 0%

Light Damage (%) – 0%

Dark Damage (%) – 0%

Silver Mane – Maximum Power Level

After reaching Level 80 with Silver Mane, this is what you can expect to see:

HP – 8097

MP – 1000

Attack – 4329

Precision – 75.84% (7610)

Defense – 13.32% (3842)

Critical Hit Rate – 5%

Critical Hit Damage – 50%

Cooldown Reduction – 0%

Defense Penetration – 0%

Damage Increase – 0%

Damage Reduction – 0%

Healing Given Increase – 0%

Healing Received Increase – 0%

MP Consumption Reduction – 0%

Speed (%) – 100% (0)

Fire Damage (%) – 0%

Water Damage (%) – 0%

Wind Damage (%) – 0%

Light Damage (%) – 0%

Dark Damage (%) – 0%

All Silver Mane Skills in Solo Leveling: Arise

Silver Mane’s Kit – Explained

If you’re looking for a Hunter that provides plenty of DPS, then Silver Mane is the character to pick. Here is a rundown of all his available skills:

Related: Solo Leveling Arise Reroll Guide

Skill Effect Magic Beast’s Claws (Basic Attack) Yoonho tears the enemies apart with sharp steel claws.

Stage 1 Damage: 189% of the user’s Attack

Stage 2 Damage: 205.5% of the user’s Attack

Stage 3 Damage: 231% of the user’s Attack

Deals Dark elemental Damage Slaughter (Basic Attack) Yoonho tears the enemy apart using the steel claws on his hands.

Deals 888% of the user’s Attack.

Deals Dark Elemental Damage Violent Assault (Basic Skill) Yoonho cuts enemies into pieces by quickly swinging the steel claws on his hands.

Damage: 1615.5% of the user’s Attack

Cooldown: 8 seconds

MP Consumption: 198

Deals Dark Elemental Damage Extreme Attack: Beast Form (Basic Skill) Yooho strengthens himself with a White Tiger Roar.

Damage: 288% of the user’s Attack

MP Consumption: 330

Cooldown: 15 seconds.

Deals Dark Elemental Damage

When this skill is used, applies [Extreme Attack: Beast Form].

Applies the [Super Armor] effect. Increases the user’s Basic Attack damage and Attack Speed by 30%. Increases damage taken by 15%. Deals continuous damage equal to 4% of current HP ever 3 seconds.

Duration: 10 seconds. Magic Beast’s Instinct (Support Skill) Yooho strengthens himself with a White Tiger Roar.

Damage: 288% of the user’s Attack

MP Consumption: 330

Cooldown: 15 seconds.

Deals Dark Elemental Damage

When this skill is used, applies [Extreme Attack: Beast Form].

Applies the [Super Armor] effect. Increases the user’s Basic Attack damage and Attack Speed by 30%. Increases damage taken by 15%. Deals continuous damage equal to 4% of current HP every 3 seconds.

Duration: 10 seconds. Magic Beast’s Ambush (QTE Skill) Yoonho lunges at the enemy in midair and tears them apart.

Damage: 1639.5% of the user’s Attack

Cooldown: 20 seconds.

Usage Condition: Extreme Evasion, Core Attack, Ultimate Skill

Deals Dark Elemental Damage Divinity (Ultimate Skill) Yoonho scrapes the ground and makes a powerful upward slash, tearing the enemy apart.

Damage: 3519% of the user’s Attack.

Cooldown: 45 seconds.

Power Gauge Consumption: 100%

Deals Dark Elemental Damage

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s damage increases by 10% for every 10% of his HP lost.

Is Pulling For Silver Mane Worth It?

It depends. Both Cha Hae-In and Silver Mane have similar stats overall, with Cha Hae-In having a slight advantage overall. The main factor here is going to be the time that their pick rates are up in the store. As of the time of this writing, Silver Mane’s Pick Rate Up will be gone in 5 days, whereas Cha Hae-In still has nearly 20 days of enhanced Pick Rate.

If you’re a fan of Silver Mane’s design, it’s a no-brainer. If you’re not a big fan of this massive White Tiger being on your team, it may not be worth your picks overall. His DPS is one of the best available in Solo Leveling: Arise, so make sure you also consider that when deciding where your picks go.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more