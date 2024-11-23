Blox Fruits Dragon Update – Planned Release, Reworks & More

Almost a full year after the original planned release, we are finally getting information about the upcoming Blox Fruits Dragon Update. You can check out all the details about the release date, reworks included in the update and more below.

We’ve only gotten a glimpse of what’s to come in the Blox Fruits Dragon Update but my excitement is strong. First off, the game has gotten a major graphics overhaul. From islands, to models and animations, there is plenty to look at in the upcoming update.

Several islands in the third sea have been revamped. This includes a texture change, building change, model change, new structures and more. The reworked islands are:

Port Town

Great Tree

Hydra Island

While players have struggled with the game’s performance on mobile and consoles, the Dragon comes with a Perfomance update. Blox Fruits was too old to work with new Roblox performance tools which help with optimization, but with the update they can now be used. Their goal is to make sure that every player, no matter what device, can enjoy the game without major performance issues, especially ones like lag.

Gameplay has also been worked on and improved on. The NPC Quest indicator has been visually updated, but that’s not all. NPCs will now all have an idle animation, while before they were just standing around. Chests have also gotten a visual overhaul, along with animations for when you are and aren’t interacting with them.

When it comes to fighting, there are several changes here as well. The first update is that the guns will now be shown on the body, which didn’t use to be the case. All guns in the game got a visual upgrade, along with a gameplay rework.

Mobs have been improved as well. Previously, they only had the M1 animation, while now you can see their knock back and stun animation as well. You can also tell you got a hit on an enemy when they glow red (you also do that when you are hit). Observation has also gotten both a visual update along with sound effects.

You’ll also notice the new Ability HUD. The upgrade will allow you to see when each of your abilities are on or off a cooldown. This is super useful for people like me that tend to just mash buttons if they can’t visually see something can’t be used.

There isn’t an official release date for the Blox Fruits Dragon Update as of yet. However, just the fact that we are getting content about it from the official Blox Fruits channel means that it is going to be in our (hopefully) very near future.

What we know is that the first trailer, which will be showing all of the new guns in the update, will release in the upcoming week, some time before December 1, 2024. The upcoming trailers will showcase more about the actual content and go into full detail, so make sure to keep an eye out for them.

