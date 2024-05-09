When Is The Solo Leveling: Arise Daily Reset Time?

Getting your daily tasks done in Solo Leveling: Arise can be quite an exhilarating feeling, but when does the Daily Reset take place? Let’s dive into this world and find out when we can expect it to happen.

When Does The Daily Reset Happen in Solo Leveling: Arise

Image Source: Netmarble

No matter what part of the world you’re in, knowing when your favorite game resets is important. Not only will this give you a chance to get a head start on more tasks, but it’s perfect for those who can only log in once a day. Here is when the daily reset time for Solo Leveling: Arise is:

5:00 PM Pacific Time

6:00 PM Mountain Time

7:00 PM Central Time

8:00 PM Eastern Time

What Does A Daily Reset Do in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Screenshot by The Escapist

A daily reset helps with server load, as well as acts as a reset timer for players to claim their daily check-in rewards. Players who are hoping to get plenty of weapon upgrades, free costumes, and even an SSR-ranked Hunter should keep an eye on the reset timer for their particular part of the world.

Sure, this Hunter may not be as powerful as Hae Cha-in or Silver Mane, but getting a free SSR-ranked character is nothing to scoff at, especially when it all asks is that you log in and claim some free rewards. I’m personally eager to get my hands on the new outfit that comes on Day 4.

Now that you know when the reset timer starts in Solo Leveling: Arise, make sure you know how to farm Custom Draw Tickets so you can start earning some better partners for Raids. The more powerful warriors you have, the more exhilarating the game becomes.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

