How To Farm Custom Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise

If you’re hoping to unlock some new weapons and SR/SSR characters in Solo Leveling: Arise without spending a dime, Custom Draw Tickets are a great way to make this happen. Let’s discover how to get plenty of them quickly.

How To Get Custom Draw Tickets For Free in Solo Leveling: Arise

Check Your Chapter Clear Rewards

If you’re hoping to get your hands on plenty of Custom Draw Tickets, it’s surprisingly easy and won’t cost you a dime. After completing a chapter, you’ll receive two Custom Draw Tickets, but you may not have even realized you got them.

You may have seen the icons showing that you’ve earned two Custom Draw Tickets by completing a chapter, and an additional two for completing all of the Battle Missions. If you go into the Custom Draw Menu, however, you’ll likely notice that you have no Custom Draw Tickets. That’s because you need to physically click or tap on these in the Chapter Menu to claim them. Each Chapter gives you a total of four Custom Draw Tickets, and you can earn even more quickly.

Don’t Neglect Side Chapters

After completing a main chapter, an additional Side Chapter will open up, offering you an additional four Custom Draw Tickets for completing both the main scenario and all of the Battle Missions. If you’ve been leveling up your attributes correctly, you should be able to breeze through these quickly.

Side Chapters are quite a bit shorter than the main chapters, so this will be one of the fastest ways to get your hands on plenty of Custom Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise. There’s another way to ensure you’ve got enough to start rolling for Seo Ji-Woo, however.

Be Sure To Check Your Achievements

Be sure to check your Achievements and Codex often, as you could be sitting on a plethora of rewards. In the example shown above, I can earn a Custom Draw Ticket just by logging in for three days. There are plenty of Achievements to earn in Solo Leveling: Arise, all with their own unique rewards. No matter if you’re hoping to get enough Essence Shards for Cha Hae-in, or you just want more coins and Custom Draw Tickets, this is by far the easiest way to ensure you’re getting them.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about getting Custom Draw Tickets quickly and easily. Be sure you understand how to reroll your account in case you want to get your hands on better characters.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

