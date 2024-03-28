Is Apple TV’s Constellation Getting a Season 2? Answered

Brain-bending sci-fi series Constellation has concluded its eight-episode run. And if it’s left you wanting more, you’ll be wondering is Apple TV’s Constellation getting a Season 2? Here’s the answer.

Will There Be a Constellation Season 2 on Apple TV?

Apple TV’s Constellation is not currently getting a Season 2, as it’s not been renewed by Apple TV. However, speaking to Screen Rant, its creator, Peter Harness, has confirmed that they have ideas for a second season.

Whether it actually gets a second season will depend also on whether Apple TV sees a future, whether it got the viewing figures it wants, whether the stars – Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks and co, are willing to be involved. It’s also possible the second series will follow the story of Paul Lancaster who, like Rapace’s character, is far from home. I loved the series but I got the feeling that protagonist Jo’s story was over, whereas Lancaster’s was just beginning.

Did Constellation End on a Cliffhanger?

Constellation doesn’t end on a huge cliffhanger, unlike some shows. I explain the ending here, but it’s neater than some endings. Yes, I’m still bitter about Santa Clarita Diet which was cancelled with Joel being taken over by one of the red spider-blobs. Constellation does have some story threads that a sequel could pick up on but there’s enough of an ending to satisfy most sci-fi fans.

So, the answer to is Apple TV’s Constellation getting a Season 2 is that, right now, it’s not been renewed. Its creator has ideas for a Season 2 but either Apple TV would need to pick it up or he’d have to shop it to another network.

