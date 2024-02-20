There’s nothing worse than loading up a game only for it not to work. It’s a tale as old as time, but when it comes to Helldivers 2, where it’s tough to grab a spot, it’s especially frustrating. Here’s how to fix a black screen on launch in Helldivers 2.

How to Fix a Black Screen on Launch in Helldivers 2

Just like Palworld before it, the hottest game in the world, Helldivers 2, is dealing with a black screen problem. It involves players launching Helldivers 2 on PC, only for a black screen to greet them and force them to close the game. No error message appears, so there’s no way for Helldivers to know what the problem on their end is.

Thankfully, there is a solution to the issue, which appears to stem from launching the game in fullscreen mode. The only problem with the fix is that it involves diving into some files, but don’t worry, it’s not nearly as scary as fighting off a couple of Chargers.

Players must start by locating the “user-settings.config” file, which is found by heading to “C:\Users\User-Name\AppData\Roaming\Arrowhead\Helldivers2.” After locating the config file, it’s time to find the “fullscreen” log and switch it from “true” to “false.”

If that doesn’t take, there are a couple of things Helldivers can try to fix the black screen on launch in Helldivers 2. The most frustrating solution is to just sit around and wait for it to fix itself. If that doesn’t sound enticing, however, players have found that verifying the game files can identify corrupted files and take care of the issue.

If you’re interested in more Helldivers 2 content, here’s whether game is coming to Xbox. Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.