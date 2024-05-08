Does Solo Leveling: Arise Have Controller Support on PC & Mobile?

If you’re looking for an excellent action RPG to take on the go, Solo Leveling: Arise may be the perfect game to scratch that itch. If you’re anything like me, you can’t stand touch controls — can you play with a controller on your phone or PC?

Can You Play Solo Leveling: Arise With A Controller on PC & Mobile?

No matter which mobile family you’re a part of, or if you’ve decided to embark on PC, you may be glad to know that there is full controller support available for Solo Leveling: Arise. No matter if you’re hooking up an Xbox or PlayStation pad or using something like a Razer Kishi or Backbone, you’ll have full control of your character, alongside a cursor to use in menus.

Players on Android have felt the burn of games like Genshin Impact limiting the use of controllers, but I’m glad to say that Solo Leveling: Arise plays like a charm with a controller connected. There was no controller mapping that needed to be done, either — everything worked directly after plugging in my first-generation Razer Kishi to my Samsung device.

While I do not have an iPhone or Apple device to test this with, it would be safe to assume that if Android has full controller support, any iPhone or iPad would have it, as well. Genshin Impact has full controller support on iOS devices, so it is safe to assume that Solo Leveling: Arise would also have the same functionality.

The same can be said for the PC version, as I was able to connect an Xbox controller alongside an 8bitdo Pro 2 with no issues. You can also play with a keyboard and mouse, if you prefer, with properly mapped keys displayed on your monitor. It’s a great feeling to see that the development team at Netmarble thought of everything before releasing this one.

And that’s everything you need to know about controller support for Solo Leveling: Arise. If you’ve been playing on PC, you may need some help removing the black screen from launch, and we’ve got you covered.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

