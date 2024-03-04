Category:
Guides
Video Games

Pokemon GO Complete Eevee Evolution Guide: How to Get All Eeveelutions

When it comes to evolving Eevee in Pokemon GO, there are plenty of options, and plenty of different methods to go along with them
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 11:46 am
How to Evolve Eevee in Pokemon GO
Image via The Pokemon Company

Over the years, Eevee has gotten its fair share of new evolutions, making it one of the most versatile Pokemon in the franchise. However, it can be tough to keep track of how to unlock each of Eevee’s forms in Pokemon GO because not all Eeveelutions are created equally.

Table of contents

How to Use The Eeveelution Nickname Trick in Pokemon GO

If you’re hoping to get one of each Eeveelution in Pokemon Go, there’s a trick in the game that lets you get one guaranteed evolution for each of Eevee’s forms. Commonly referred to as the nickname trick, this method only works once to evolve each specific type of Eeveelution, so you might want to save it for a Shiny Eevee or one with a strong CP.

These nicknames come from the Pokemon anime and reference the names for that particular Eevelution in the series. If you nickname an Eevee after its evolved form, it will become that Pokemon when you evolve it using 25 Eevee Candies.

The full list of nicknames to get each Eeveelution appears below. Since it only works once per evolution, we’ll also cover how to evolve Eevee the normal way.

Eevee NicknameGuaranteed Evolution
Rainervaporeon
Vaporeon
PyroShiny Flareon
Flareon
SparkyJolteon
Jolteon
Sakuraespeon
Espeon
Tamaoumbreon
Umbreon
ReaGlaceon
Glaceon
LinneaLeafeon
Leafeon
KiraSylveon
Sylveon

How to Evolve Vaporeon in Pokemon GO

How to Evolve Eevee into Vaporeon in Pokemon GO
Image via The Pokemon Company

Vaporeon is Eevee’s water-type evolution, a mermaid-like Pokemon with the ultimate Pisces vibes. If you want to add Vaporeon to your team in Pokemon GO, you’ll need two things: 25 Eevee Candies and a bit of luck.

The original three Eeveelutions all evolve through random chance in Pokemon GO, so unlike the mainstream games, you can’t use a specific stone to ensure you get the version you want.

If you’re trying for Vaporeon, you will want to make sure that you didn’t accidentally meet the requirements for special evolutions like Sylveon, Espeon, or Umbreon, as these will override the random chance to get Vaporeon.

How to Evolve Flareon in Pokemon GO

Image of the Pokemon Eevee with an arrow pointing to its evolved form, Flareon in Pokemon GO.
Image via The Pokemon Company

Flareon is the fire-type Eeveelution, and players have mixed opinions on its efficacy in Pokemon GO battles. Still, you’ll need to evolve at least one Eevee into Flareon to complete your set.

Like Vaporeon, Flareon evolves from Eevee with 25 candies and random chance. Make sure you haven’t met the requirements for any other Eeveelutions before going for it since those will take precedence.

How to Evolve Jolteon in Pokemon GO

How to Evolve Eevee into Jolteon in Pokemon GO
Image via The Pokemon Company

The last of the random evolutions for Eevee is its electric-type form, Jolteon. Like all other Eeveelutions, Jolteon requires 25 Eevee Candies to evolve, and any Eevee that doesn’t meet the requirements for the more complicated forms will have a chance to become Jolteon, Vaporeon, or Flareon.

How to Evolve Espeon in Pokemon GO

Image of the Pokemon Eevee, with an arrow pointing to its evolved form Espeon in Pokemon GO.
Image via The Pokemon Company

Getting an Espeon in Pokemon GO requires a bit more finesse than the original three forms. Espeon is Eevee’s psychic-type evolution, and if you want to evolve your Eevee into Espeon in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to spend some time with it as your buddy.

Once you’ve walked 10 KM with Eevee as your buddy and earned at least two candies with it, you should be able to evolve it into Espeon. Evolve your buddy during the day after you walk 10 KM, and it will become an Espeon.

Related: How to Get Pikachu PhD in Pokémon GO

How to Evolve Umbreon in Pokemon GO

An image of the Pokemon Eevee with an arrow pointing to its evolved form Umbreon in Pokemon GO.
Image via The Pokemon Company

Umbreon is the counterpart to Espeon, so it’s no surprise that their evolutionary paths are quite similar. Umbreon is the dark-type Eevee evolution, so, of course, you’ll need to evolve it at night.

To get Umbreon in Pokemon GO, follow the same steps you’d take to get Espeon. That is, make Eevee your buddy and walk 10 KM. Once you’ve done this, use 25 Eevee Candies to evolve your buddy at night, and it will become Umbreon.

How to Evolve Leafeon in Pokemon GO

Image of Eevee, with an arrow pointing to its evolved form Leafeon
Image via The Pokemon Company

In case the name didn’t give it away, Leafeon is the grass-type evolution for Eevee. This newer evolved form will require the use of a specific type of Lure Module in Pokemon GO to evolve, which is why some of us stick to the nickname trick for this one.

To evolve Eevee into Leafeon, make sure you have a Moss Lure Module in your inventory. These can be won as rewards for certain quests or purchased in the in-game shop for 180 Poke Coins. You’ll also need the standard 25 Eevee Candy that all Eeveelutions require.

Once you’ve got a Moss Lure Module, head to a nearby PokeStop that doesn’t have an active Lure Module. Pop your Lure Module into that PokeStop, then stand nearby while you evolve your Eevee. The outline next to the evolve option should show Leafeon or its silhouette if you’ve never previously registered it to your Pokedex. If you still see a question mark instead, try walking closer to the PokeStop where you activated the Moss Lure Module.

How to Evolve Glaceon in Pokemon GO

Image of the Pokemon Eevee with an arrow pointing to its evolved form, Glaceon
Image via The Pokemon Company

Glaceon, Eevee’s ice-type evolution, evolves much like Leafeon in Pokemon GO. That means we’ll once again need a special Lure Module.

To get Glaceon in Pokemon GO, make sure you’ve got a Glacier Lure Module on hand. These are sometimes offered as rewards for research, or you can buy one in the in-game shop for 180 PokeCoins. As always, evolving Eevee will require 25 Eevee Candy as well.

Once you have these items, head to a PokeStop and activate the Glacier Lure Module. Then, evolve your Eevee while standing near the PokeStop. Make sure you see the outline of Glaceon, not the question mark before you hit the button. If you don’t, try moving closer to the PokeStop with your active Glacier Lure Module.

How to Evolve Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Image of the Pokemon Eevee, with an arrow pointing to its evolved form Sylveon in Pokemon GO
Image via The Pokemon Company

Fairy-type Sylveon is the newest Eeveelution and has become a fast favorite amongst fans thanks to its adorable ribbons and big bug eyes. This Pokemon is all about friendship, so you’ll need to complete some Buddy time with Eevee in order to evolve it to Sylveon.

To evolve Eevee into Sylveon, you’ll need to earn 70 hearts with it as your buddy. You can earn hearts with Eevee by walking with it, feeding it berries, and playing with it using the buddy feature. You’ll know you’ve hit the required 70 hearts when the question mark next to the evolve option for Eevee shows Sylveon or its silhouette. Once you’ve met the buddy requirements with Eevee, use 25 Eevee Candy to evolve it into Sylveon.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.