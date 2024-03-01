How to Get Pikachu PhD in Pokémon GO

A new Pikachu, Ph.D. reward encounter has fans paying attention to the PokeStop Showcase feature in Pokémon GO. In addition to the Pikachu itself, trainers can receive Pikachu, Ph.D.-themed items for their avatars. If you need to know how to get your hands on Pikachu, Ph.D., we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

How to Encounter Pikachu, Ph.D. in Pokémon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pikachu, Ph.D. made its debut in Pokémon GO as a reward encounter. This adorable Pikachu is all geared up in a labcoat and graduation hat costume, complete with glasses and a sweater that really speak to the academia of it all. Those labcoat pockets look full of pens and other office supplies, and honestly, this is the most I’ve ever related to Pikachu.

If you want to add this costumed Pikachu to your collection, you’ll need to finally start paying attention to those PokeStop Showcases we’ve all been mostly ignoring. PokeStop Showcases are special competitions that pop up during events, where players compete with a certain Pokémon to see who has the biggest, smallest, or other special version of that buddy. Niantic is making some changes to the feature, including these new rewards, with the likely hope that players will start to engage with the feature more consistently.

To earn an encounter with Pikachu, Ph.D., players need to rack up 100 PokeStop Showcase wins. Yes, you read that correctly… you’ll need to win 100 PokeStop Showcases if you want a chance to catch Pikachu, Ph.D in Pokémon GO.

Trainers can locate active PokeStop Showcases in the game by heading to the “Nearby” menu. That’s the little bar that shows Pokémon outlines at the bottom right of the app. When there are Showcases active, you should see a PokeStop Showcase tab where you can see where you’ll need to go to enter your Pokémon in the competition.

Related: How To Find Charcadet in Pokemon GO: Release Date & How To Evolve

Can Pikachu, Ph.D. Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

Many of the costumed variations of Pikachu can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, but sadly, our new friend Pikachu, Ph.D. cannot be Shiny at the time of its debut.

Most likely, we’ll eventually get the chance to have a Shiny version, maybe once Pikachu, Ph.D. earns its Pokémon GO tenure.

How to Unlock Pikachu, Ph.D. Avatar Items in Pokémon GO

If winning 100 PokeStop Showcases sounds like a steep ask, you can at least unlock some of the scholarly avatar items themed after Pikachu, Ph.D. in the meantime.

Along with this studied Pikachu, Pokémon GO now has the following avatar items, which can be unlocked through participating in Showcases. There are different rewards as you progress through PokeStop Showcase victories, all the way up to that coveted encounter with the esteemed Pikachu, Ph.D. itself.

Showcase Wins Avatar Item 10 Wins (Bronze Medal) Pikachu, Ph.D. Headband 25 Wins (Silver Medal) Pikachu, Ph.D. Glasses 50 Wins (Gold Medal) Pikachu, Ph.D. Pose

And that’s how to get Pikachu, Ph.D. in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.