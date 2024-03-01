Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Pikachu PhD in Pokémon GO

Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 01:51 pm
How to Get Pikachu PhD in Pokemon GO
Image via Niantic

A new Pikachu, Ph.D. reward encounter has fans paying attention to the PokeStop Showcase feature in Pokémon GO In addition to the Pikachu itself, trainers can receive Pikachu, Ph.D.-themed items for their avatarsIf you need to know how to get your hands on Pikachu, Ph.D., we’ve got you covered. 

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

How to Encounter Pikachu, Ph.D. in Pokémon GO

Pikachu PhD in Pokémon Go
Image via The Pokemon Company

Pikachu, Ph.D. made its debut in Pokémon GO as a reward encounter. This adorable Pikachu is all geared up in a labcoat and graduation hat costume, complete with glasses and a sweater that really speak to the academia of it all. Those labcoat pockets look full of pens and other office supplies, and honestly, this is the most I’ve ever related to Pikachu.

If you want to add this costumed Pikachu to your collection, you’ll need to finally start paying attention to those PokeStop Showcases we’ve all been mostly ignoring. PokeStop Showcases are special competitions that pop up during events, where players compete with a certain Pokémon to see who has the biggest, smallest, or other special version of that buddy. Niantic is making some changes to the feature, including these new rewards, with the likely hope that players will start to engage with the feature more consistently.

To earn an encounter with Pikachu, Ph.D., players need to rack up 100 PokeStop Showcase wins. Yes, you read that correctly… you’ll need to win 100 PokeStop Showcases if you want a chance to catch Pikachu, Ph.D in Pokémon GO.

Trainers can locate active PokeStop Showcases in the game by heading to the “Nearby” menu. That’s the little bar that shows Pokémon outlines at the bottom right of the app. When there are Showcases active, you should see a PokeStop Showcase tab where you can see where you’ll need to go to enter your Pokémon in the competition.

Related: How To Find Charcadet in Pokemon GO: Release Date & How To Evolve

Can Pikachu, Ph.D. Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

Many of the costumed variations of Pikachu can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, but sadly, our new friend Pikachu, Ph.D. cannot be Shiny at the time of its debut.

Most likely, we’ll eventually get the chance to have a Shiny version, maybe once Pikachu, Ph.D. earns its Pokémon GO tenure.

How to Unlock Pikachu, Ph.D. Avatar Items in Pokémon GO

If winning 100 PokeStop Showcases sounds like a steep ask, you can at least unlock some of the scholarly avatar items themed after Pikachu, Ph.D. in the meantime.

Along with this studied Pikachu, Pokémon GO now has the following avatar items, which can be unlocked through participating in Showcases. There are different rewards as you progress through PokeStop Showcase victories, all the way up to that coveted encounter with the esteemed Pikachu, Ph.D. itself.

Showcase WinsAvatar Item
10 Wins (Bronze Medal)Pikachu, Ph.D. Headband
25 Wins (Silver Medal)Pikachu, Ph.D. Glasses
50 Wins (Gold Medal) Pikachu, Ph.D. Pose

And that’s how to get Pikachu, Ph.D. in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

Post Tag:
pokemon GO
related content
Read Article Which Starter Pokémon Could Be in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?
Logo for Pokemon Legends Z-A
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Which Starter Pokémon Could Be in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to Make School in Infinite Craft
School in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make School in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to Make Wood in Infinite Craft
The word 'wood' repeated in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Wood in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Which Starter Pokémon Could Be in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?
Logo for Pokemon Legends Z-A
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Which Starter Pokémon Could Be in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to Make School in Infinite Craft
School in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make School in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to Make Wood in Infinite Craft
The word 'wood' repeated in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Wood in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 1, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.