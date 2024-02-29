Category:
Guides
Video Games

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day: Date, Featured Attack, and Event Bonuses

Details for the March Community Day in Pokemon GO have been announced, and it's going to be all about Litten
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 02:13 pm
Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Details
Image via Niantic

We finally have details for the first March Community Day in Pokemon GO. This Community Day will feature the fire cat Pokemon, Litten.

Recommended Videos

Community Days are a fan-favorite event in Pokemon GO, bringing people together to celebrate and Shiny hunt one specific Pokemon for a few hours during the weekend. This March 2024 Community Day will center around Litten and its evolved forms, giving trainers a chance to get a Torracat with a special charged attack. Let’s cover the date and details so you’ll be ready to go when the time comes.

Contents

When is Pokemon GO Litten Community Day?

The March Community Day featuring Litten takes place on Saturday, March 16 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. This is the first Community Day of the new World of Wonders season.

The Community Day event will give trainers a few hours to get out and hunt for Shiny Litten, plus take advantage of all the Community Day event bonuses.

Trainers who evolve Litten into Torracat during the March Community Day event, or for up to five hours afterwards, will be able to get an Incineroar that knows the charged attack Blast Burn. This attack has a power of 110 in both trainer and gym battles and raids.

Incineroar is the third and final evolution for Litten, so you’ll need to evolve your Torracat again to unlock this attack. Thankfully, Niantic isn’t expecting us to get enough candies to evolve Litten twice during the short event window.

In addition to this featured attack, we’re also getting another new charged attack option for Incineroar from this Community Day. Starting with the event, Incineroar will now be able to learn the Darkest Lariat charged attack. Darkest Lariat has a 120 power in trainer battles and a power of 80 in gyms and raids.

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Field Research & Paid Special Research Story

Pokemon GO March Community Day Shiny Litten
Image via The Pokemon Company

Trainers will receive special Community Day-themed Field Research tasks when they spin PokeStops during the event. These tasks, which encourage you to catch all those Litten, will give out various rewards including:

  • More Litten encounters
  • Stardust
  • Great Balls

We know Niantic loves a paid Special Research Story, and our March Community Day is no exception. Trainers who want to unlock the special Litten Community Day exclusive story can opt in with a ticket for $1 USD (or local equivalent). Tickets will be available for purchase in the in-game shop when we get closer to the event.

The exact details for the Special Research Story haven’t been revealed, but it will undoubtedly involve research tasks focused on our Pokemon of the day, Litten. You can gift tickets to friends if you’re Great Friends or above.

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Event Bonuses

During the Pokemon GO Litten Community Day event, trainers can look forward to the following bonuses:

  • Triple XP for catching Pokemon
  • Double chance to get Candy XL for catching Pokemon (for trainers Level 31 and above only)
  • Increased three-hour duration for incense used during the event (excluding daily adventure incense)
  • One extra special trade
  • Double the Candy for catching Pokemon
  • Increased three-hour duration for lure modules activated during the event
  • A “surprise” when taking snapshots during Community Day
  • Cost of trades reduced by half

While most of these perks are active only during the event hours, the trade-related bonuses will be active until 10 PM local time.

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Raid Battles

Post Community Day Raid Battles are a Pokemon GO tradition at this point, and the March Community Day event will deliver. After the main event ends at 5 PM local time, trainers will be able to take on special Four-Star Raids from 5 PM to 10 PM local time.

These Four-Star Raids will feature Litten’s evolved form, Torracat. Unfortunately, trainers cannot use Remote Raid Passes to join these raids, and will need to be in person with a Raid Pass or Premium Battle Pass to join.

If you manage to win against Torracat in a Raid, more Litten will spawn around that gym for the next half hour.

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Bundles & Stickers

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Stickers
Image via Niantic

During the March Community Day event, trainers will have the option to snag some exclusive event bundles from the Pokemon GO web store and in-app store.

The Web Store Community Day Bundle is priced at $9.99 USD (or local equivalent). It includes:

  • 120 Ultra Balls
  • 15 Silver Pinap Berries
  • 6 incubators
  • 1 incense

There will be two different Community Day bundles offered in the Pokemon GO in-app store as well. For 1350 PokeCoins, trainers will receive:

  • 50 Ultra Balls
  • 5 super incubators
  • 1 Elite Charged TM
  • 5 lucky eggs

The other in-app store bundle costs 480 PokeCoins and will include the following items:

  • 30 Ultra Balls
  • 1 incense
  • 3 super incubators
  • 1 Lure Module

Of course, what’s a Pokemon GO Community Day without themed stickers? Trainers will get adorable Litten-themed Community Day stickers from PokeStops, gifts, and in the in-game shop during the March Community Day.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
related content
Read Article Full Junon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
An image from FF7 Rebirth (FF7 Rebirth) showing Junon as part of a guide on how to fast travel in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Full Junon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Battle League: World of Wonders Season Schedule
Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season Update
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Battle League: World of Wonders Season Schedule
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Football in Infinite Craft
Football in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Football in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Full Junon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
An image from FF7 Rebirth (FF7 Rebirth) showing Junon as part of a guide on how to fast travel in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Full Junon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Battle League: World of Wonders Season Schedule
Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season Update
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Battle League: World of Wonders Season Schedule
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Football in Infinite Craft
Football in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Football in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.