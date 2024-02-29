Pokemon GO Litten Community Day: Date, Featured Attack, and Event Bonuses

We finally have details for the first March Community Day in Pokemon GO. This Community Day will feature the fire cat Pokemon, Litten.

Community Days are a fan-favorite event in Pokemon GO, bringing people together to celebrate and Shiny hunt one specific Pokemon for a few hours during the weekend. This March 2024 Community Day will center around Litten and its evolved forms, giving trainers a chance to get a Torracat with a special charged attack. Let’s cover the date and details so you’ll be ready to go when the time comes.

When is Pokemon GO Litten Community Day?

The March Community Day featuring Litten takes place on Saturday, March 16 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. This is the first Community Day of the new World of Wonders season.

The Community Day event will give trainers a few hours to get out and hunt for Shiny Litten, plus take advantage of all the Community Day event bonuses.

Featured Attack for Pokemon GO Litten Community Day

Trainers who evolve Litten into Torracat during the March Community Day event, or for up to five hours afterwards, will be able to get an Incineroar that knows the charged attack Blast Burn. This attack has a power of 110 in both trainer and gym battles and raids.

Incineroar is the third and final evolution for Litten, so you’ll need to evolve your Torracat again to unlock this attack. Thankfully, Niantic isn’t expecting us to get enough candies to evolve Litten twice during the short event window.

In addition to this featured attack, we’re also getting another new charged attack option for Incineroar from this Community Day. Starting with the event, Incineroar will now be able to learn the Darkest Lariat charged attack. Darkest Lariat has a 120 power in trainer battles and a power of 80 in gyms and raids.

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Field Research & Paid Special Research Story

Image via The Pokemon Company

Trainers will receive special Community Day-themed Field Research tasks when they spin PokeStops during the event. These tasks, which encourage you to catch all those Litten, will give out various rewards including:

More Litten encounters

Stardust

Great Balls

We know Niantic loves a paid Special Research Story, and our March Community Day is no exception. Trainers who want to unlock the special Litten Community Day exclusive story can opt in with a ticket for $1 USD (or local equivalent). Tickets will be available for purchase in the in-game shop when we get closer to the event.

The exact details for the Special Research Story haven’t been revealed, but it will undoubtedly involve research tasks focused on our Pokemon of the day, Litten. You can gift tickets to friends if you’re Great Friends or above.

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Event Bonuses

During the Pokemon GO Litten Community Day event, trainers can look forward to the following bonuses:

Triple XP for catching Pokemon

Double chance to get Candy XL for catching Pokemon (for trainers Level 31 and above only)

Increased three-hour duration for incense used during the event (excluding daily adventure incense)

One extra special trade

Double the Candy for catching Pokemon

Increased three-hour duration for lure modules activated during the event

A “surprise” when taking snapshots during Community Day

Cost of trades reduced by half

While most of these perks are active only during the event hours, the trade-related bonuses will be active until 10 PM local time.

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Raid Battles

Post Community Day Raid Battles are a Pokemon GO tradition at this point, and the March Community Day event will deliver. After the main event ends at 5 PM local time, trainers will be able to take on special Four-Star Raids from 5 PM to 10 PM local time.

These Four-Star Raids will feature Litten’s evolved form, Torracat. Unfortunately, trainers cannot use Remote Raid Passes to join these raids, and will need to be in person with a Raid Pass or Premium Battle Pass to join.

If you manage to win against Torracat in a Raid, more Litten will spawn around that gym for the next half hour.

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Bundles & Stickers

Image via Niantic

During the March Community Day event, trainers will have the option to snag some exclusive event bundles from the Pokemon GO web store and in-app store.

The Web Store Community Day Bundle is priced at $9.99 USD (or local equivalent). It includes:

120 Ultra Balls

15 Silver Pinap Berries

6 incubators

1 incense

There will be two different Community Day bundles offered in the Pokemon GO in-app store as well. For 1350 PokeCoins, trainers will receive:

50 Ultra Balls

5 super incubators

1 Elite Charged TM

5 lucky eggs

The other in-app store bundle costs 480 PokeCoins and will include the following items:

30 Ultra Balls

1 incense

3 super incubators

1 Lure Module

Of course, what’s a Pokemon GO Community Day without themed stickers? Trainers will get adorable Litten-themed Community Day stickers from PokeStops, gifts, and in the in-game shop during the March Community Day.