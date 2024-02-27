Category:
How to Get Captain Hat Pikachu in Pokémon GO

Jackson Hayes
Feb 27, 2024
Captain Hat Pikachu in Pokémon GO

Pikachu is the most iconic Pokémon, and that status means The Pokémon Company rolls out the red carpet now and again. That includes releasing special event Pikachus for fans to catch in Pokémon GO. Here’s how to get Captain Hat Pikachu in Pokémon GO.

How to Get Captain Hat Pikachu in Pokémon GO

The latest Pokémon Presents was full of major announcements. The Pokémon TCG is coming to mobile devices in the form of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, and the next game in the Legends series, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, was announced for 2025. However, in between all of that, there were still major developments for Pokémon GO players.

As part of a collaboration with Pokémon Horizons: The Series, Liko and Roy are coming to the game, as well as a few new Pokémon, including Fuecoco, Sprigatito, Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge, but that’s not all. Captain Hat Pikachu will find its way to the game and, just like the other event Pikachus, will be found in the wild. One-Star Raids will also take place featuring Captain Hat Pikachu, and there’s a chance that trainers will run into one via a surprise encounter after taking a snapshot. And be on the lookout for a shiny version of the new Pokémon.

When Is Captain Hat Pikachu Coming to Pokémon GO?

Players eager to add another Pikachu to their team won’t have to wait long because Captain Hat Pikachu is coming to Pokémon GO on Mar. 5. However, this Pokémon won’t be around forever, as its stay runs out on Mar. 11, giving players less than a week to catch it.

What Is Captain Hat Pikachu’s New Move in Pokémon GO?

As revealed in the Pokémon Presents, Captain Hat Pikachu comes with a move that’s new to Pokémon GO – Volt Tackle. This move is likely familiar to those familiar with the mainline games and anime because it’s arguably Pikachu’s most iconic. An Electric-type move, Volt Tackle boasts 90 power and the ability to reduce an enemy’s defense stat by one stage.

And that’s how to get Captain Hat Pikachu in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

