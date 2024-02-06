How to Get Drampa in Pokemon GO: Can Drampa Be Shiny?

The Generation VII Placid Pokemon known for burning down children’s houses, Drampa, has made its Pokemon GO debut. Here is how you can catch this Normal/Dragon-type Pokemon and the details regarding its Shiny status.

How To Catch Drampa in Pokemon GO

The easiest way to find and catch a Drampa is by participating in 3-Star Raids. Drampa is one of three Pokemon that can appear in 3-star raids during the Dragons Unleashed event. And since it’s a 3-Star raid, it’s easy to take on solo or with a friend.

Alternatively, players can complete Field Research tasks obtained from Pokestops for a chance of encountering a Drampa. That said, there are 12 possible encounters for Dragons Unleashed Field Research, giving players a 1/12 chance to find a Drampa through research tasks.

Can Drampa Spawn in the Wild in Pokemon GO?

No, Drampa cannot spawn in the wild in Pokemon GO. During the Dragons Unleashed event, Drampa is exclusive to Raids and Field Research.

Can Drampa Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Drampa can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. Whether you defeat one in a raid or find one through Field Research, Drampa always has a chance to be Shiny. Although Drampa can be battled in Raids, the odds of finding a Shiny Drampa are still Pokemon GO’s base 1/500 odds.

What Does Shiny Drampa Look Like?

Shiny Drampa is pictured next to a normal Drampa above. Unlike some Pokemon, they are drastically different. A burnt orange and pale yellow replace the teal and seafoam colors of its body. Its yellow brows become a dark blue. It should be very obvious when you find one.

Is Drampa a Legendary Pokemon?

No, Drampa is not a Legendary Pokemon. Despite being the face of the 2024 Lunar New Year event, Drampa is a normal Pokemon. It is not a Mythical, Legendary, or Pseudo-legendary Pokemon.