Monopoly GO All You Can Win Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The Monopoly GO All You Can Win event is officially here for a limited time, and as part of it, players can win a ton of different milestone rewards, including free dice rolls and other prizes.

In this comprehensive guide, we’re going to take you through all the milestone rewards that you can win, along with our best strategy for getting the most prizes that you can. So with that in mind, let’s start rolling!

All Monopoly GO All You Can Win Rewards, Milestones, & Prizes

We’ve compiled a list of all the milestone rewards that you can win in the Monopoly GO All You Can Win event, including Peg-E tokens, cash, sticker packs, and a possible total of 16,310 dice rolls. Below is every milestone reward and the points needed to earn them.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 20 Points 5 Tokens 3 40 Points 25 Dice Rolls 4 45 Points Cash 5 150 Points 90 Dice Rolls 6 40 Points 7 Tokens 7 50 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min) 8 55 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 65 Points Cash 10 375 Points 220 Dice Rolls 11 60 Points 12 Tokens 12 75 Points Cash 13 90 Points Green Sticker Pack 14 80 Points 15 Tokens 15 100 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 16 850 Points 475 Dice Rolls 17 100 Points Golden Sticker Pack 18 110 Points 17 Tokens 19 120 Points 50 Dice Rolls 20 115 Points 25 Tokens 21 1,300 Points 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 23 160 Points Cash 24 175 Points 35 Tokens 25 200 Points Cash 26 2,000 Points 900 Dice Rolls 27 275 Points Blue Sticker Packs 28 300 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 29 325 Points 50 Tokens 30 400 Points 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Points Cash 32 450 Points 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 Points 60 Tokens 34 650 Points Cash 35 750 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 36 4,500 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls 37 800 Points 90 Tokens 38 900 Points Cash 39 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 1,500 Points Cash 41 10,000 Points 3,500 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 43 1,700 Points High Roller Boost (20 Min) 44 1,800 Points 150 Tokens 45 7,000 Points Cash 46 2,000 Points 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 3,500 Points 170 Tokens 49 4,000 Points Cash 50 17,500 Points 7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How Long the All You Can Win Event Lasts in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO All You Can Win event takes place from 11 AM ET on May 9 to May 11, 2024. This gives fans 48 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible.

Best Strategy for Winning Points in Monopoly GO All You Can Win

Monopoly GO All You Can Win milestone rewards are earned by gathering points. In this solo challenge, players will need to land on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. I am a big fan of these events, as you can get a ton of points on Railroad tiles, and it also contributes to leaderboard challenges occurring alongside the solo challenge.

To get points quickly during this challenge, set your Monopoly GO dice modifier higher when you’re within 6-8 squares of a Railroad, which increases your chances of winning big, since you’ll get points for both the event and the ongoing tournament. Otherwise, because the Peg-E event is coinciding with the event, you’ll want to make sure you’re using your Prize Drop Chips to get as much as you can from that. Minigames are key to winning at Monopoly GO, and they should be part of your strategy for winning points in All You Can Win

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Getting Peg-E tokens from milestone rewards takes plenty of dice rolls in Monopoly GO. To earn a decent supply of rolls, log on daily to complete Quick Wins, wrap up your sticker collections via trades, and finish milestone levels in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

