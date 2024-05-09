Monopoly GO All You Can Win Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The Monopoly GO All You Can Win event is officially here for a limited time, and as part of it, players can win a ton of different milestone rewards, including free dice rolls and other prizes.
In this comprehensive guide, we’re going to take you through all the milestone rewards that you can win, along with our best strategy for getting the most prizes that you can. So with that in mind, let’s start rolling!
All Monopoly GO All You Can Win Rewards, Milestones, & Prizes
We’ve compiled a list of all the milestone rewards that you can win in the Monopoly GO All You Can Win event, including Peg-E tokens, cash, sticker packs, and a possible total of 16,310 dice rolls. Below is every milestone reward and the points needed to earn them.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|20 Points
|5 Tokens
|3
|40 Points
|25 Dice Rolls
|4
|45 Points
|Cash
|5
|150 Points
|90 Dice Rolls
|6
|40 Points
|7 Tokens
|7
|50 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
|8
|55 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|65 Points
|Cash
|10
|375 Points
|220 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|60 Points
|12 Tokens
|12
|75 Points
|Cash
|13
|90 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|80 Points
|15 Tokens
|15
|100 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|16
|850 Points
|475 Dice Rolls
|17
|100 Points
|Golden Sticker Pack
|18
|110 Points
|17 Tokens
|19
|120 Points
|50 Dice Rolls
|20
|115 Points
|25 Tokens
|
|21
|1,300 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|22
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|160 Points
|Cash
|24
|175 Points
|35 Tokens
|25
|200 Points
|Cash
|26
|2,000 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|27
|275 Points
|Blue Sticker Packs
|28
|300 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|29
|325 Points
|50 Tokens
|30
|400 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|
|31
|1,600 Points
|Cash
|32
|450 Points
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|500 Points
|60 Tokens
|34
|650 Points
|Cash
|35
|750 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|36
|4,500 Points
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|37
|800 Points
|90 Tokens
|38
|900 Points
|Cash
|39
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|10,000 Points
|3,500 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,600 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|43
|1,700 Points
|High Roller Boost (20 Min)
|44
|1,800 Points
|150 Tokens
|45
|7,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|2,000 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|47
|3,000 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|3,500 Points
|170 Tokens
|49
|4,000 Points
|Cash
|50
|17,500 Points
|7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How Long the All You Can Win Event Lasts in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO All You Can Win event takes place from 11 AM ET on May 9 to May 11, 2024. This gives fans 48 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible.
Related: When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?
Best Strategy for Winning Points in Monopoly GO All You Can Win
Monopoly GO All You Can Win milestone rewards are earned by gathering points. In this solo challenge, players will need to land on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. I am a big fan of these events, as you can get a ton of points on Railroad tiles, and it also contributes to leaderboard challenges occurring alongside the solo challenge.
To get points quickly during this challenge, set your Monopoly GO dice modifier higher when you’re within 6-8 squares of a Railroad, which increases your chances of winning big, since you’ll get points for both the event and the ongoing tournament. Otherwise, because the Peg-E event is coinciding with the event, you’ll want to make sure you’re using your Prize Drop Chips to get as much as you can from that. Minigames are key to winning at Monopoly GO, and they should be part of your strategy for winning points in All You Can Win
How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
Getting Peg-E tokens from milestone rewards takes plenty of dice rolls in Monopoly GO. To earn a decent supply of rolls, log on daily to complete Quick Wins, wrap up your sticker collections via trades, and finish milestone levels in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.