When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?

Stickers are about to get a shake-up with the end of the Monopoly Origins Sticker Adventure in Monopoly GO. With Making Music taking its place, fans will have the chance to earn new rewards and enjoy a fresh round of colorful stickers.

Unlike the short duration of Leaderboard and Solo events in Monopoly GO, Sticker Adventures covers the span of several months. Players can earn Dice Rolls, Shields, tokens, Sticker Packs, and Cash by completing collections, and Sticker Stars for duplicates offer the opportunity to open prize-laden safes. But when does the new Sticker Adventure Start?

When Does The Making Music Sticker Adventure Begin in Monopoly GO?

The Making Music Sticker Adventure in Monopoly GO begins on March 28, 2024, at 3 PM ET and will conclude on June 20, 2024.

During this time, players have the opportunity to finish the set of 26 collections three times for a complete total of 2 board tokens, 65,000 Dice Rolls, and Cash.

What Happens When You Get Duplicate Stickers in Monopoly GO

Duplicate Stickers are turned into Sticker Stars in Monopoly GO, which are exchanged for reward safes at three different levels. Duplicate Stickers can also be sent to friends, allowing players to work together on filling their collections.

How to Get Stickers in Monopoly GO

The best way to get Stickers in Monopoly GO is by completing the challenges that run throughout the Sticker Adventure. They can also be obtained via Daily Tasks, Color Wheel Spins, and free presents from the shop store. Additionally, Sticker Packs are occasionally offered in free dice codes. For players looking to stock up on dice rolls and Sticker Packs, check out our free dice rolls article, which is updated daily with the newest codes.

If you're looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs.

