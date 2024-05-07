All Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) Expansions & DLC in Order

After 10 years of content within The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO), it can be hard to track the true order of expansions and DLC. This guide will list all the content by release date and cover where you should start ahead of Gold Road.

All ESO Expansions & DLC in Order

The first true ESO DLC is the Imperial City, which was released in August 2015. It wasn’t until Morrowind in 2017 that annual Chapters became part of the yearly content model. However, the model continues to change, and you can find the order of them all since 2015 below:

Imperial City (August 2015) – PvP Zone, White Gold Tower, Imperial City Prison.

Orsinium (November 2015) – First major zone expansion with the addition of Wrothgar.

Thieves Guild (March 2016) – New skill line, Hew’s Bane zone, and a faction story.

Dark Brotherhood (May 2016) – New skill line, Gold Coast zone, and a faction story.

Shadows of the Hist (August 2016) – Dungeon DLC that includes Ruins of Mazzatun and Cradle of Shadows.

Morrowind (June 2017) – First Chapter expansion that introduces the Warden Class, the Vvardenfell zone, and the Halls of Fabrication Trial.

Horns of the Reach (August 2017) – Dungeon DLC that includes Bloodroot Forge and Falkreath Hold.

Clockwork City (October 2017) – Zone DLC that includes the Asylum Sanctorium Trial.

Dragon Bones (February 2018) – Dungeon DLC that includes Scalecaller Peak and Fang Lair.

Summerset (June 2018) – Chapter expansion with Summerset zone, Psijic Order skill line, and the Cloudrest Trial.

Wolfhunter (August 2018) – Dungeon DLC that includes Moon Hunter Keep and March of Sacrifices.

Murkmire (October 2018) – Zone DLC that brings Murkmire to the game.

Wrathstone (February 2019) – Dungeon DLC that includes Depths of Malatar and Frostvault.

Elsweyr (May 2019) – The first Chapter expansion in the year-long story cycle. Adds Northern Elsweyr, the Necromancer Class, and the Sunspire Trial.

Scalebreaker (August 2019) – Dungeon DLC that includes Lair of Maarselok and Moongrave Fane.

Dragonhold (October 2019) – Zone DLC that adds Southern Elsweyr and concludes the year of the dragon.

Harrowstorm (February 2020) – Dungeon DLC that includes Icereach and Unhallowed Grave.

Greymoor (May 2020) – Chapter expansion that adds Western Skyrim, Scrying skill line, and the Kyne’s Aegis Trial.

Stonethorn (August 2020) – Dungeon DLC that includes Stone Garden and Castle Thorn.

Markarth (November 2020) – Zone DLC that adds The Reach and concludes the Skyrim year.

Flames of Ambition (March 2021) – Dungeon DLC that includes The Cauldron and Black Drake Villa.

Blackwood (June 2021) – Chapter expansion that adds the Blackwood zone, a Companions system, and the Rockgrove Trial.

Waking Flame (August 2021) – Dungeon DLC that includes Red Petal Bastion and The Dread Cellar.

Deadlands (November 2021) – Zone DLC that brings the Deadlands and Fargrave with the end of the Gates of Oblivion.

Ascending Tide (March 2022) – Dungeon DLC that includes Coral Aerie and Shipwright’s Regret.

High Isle (June 2022) – Chapter expansion that adds High Isle, the Tales of Tribute card game, and the Dreadsail Reef dungeon.

Lost Depths (August 2022) – Dungeon DLC that includes Graven Deep and Earthen Root Enclave.

Firesong (November 2022) – Zone DLC that brings Galen as the final content drop in year-long stories.

Scribes of Fate (March 2023) – Dungeon DLC that includes Scrivener’s Hall and Bal Sunnar.

Necrom (June 2023) – Chapter expansion that adds the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha with a story that will take place over multiple Chapters. Also brings the Arcanist class and the Sanity’s Edge Trial.

Infinite Archive (November 2023) – Free DLC that adds an unlimited round-based dungeon to ESO.

Scions of Ithelia (March 2024) – Dungeon DLC that includes Bedlam Veil and Oathsworn Pit.

Gold Road (June 2024) – Chapter expansion that will continue the story of Necrom and add Spell Crafting to the game.

Many of the expansions and DLCs in ESO are bundled into a year or two. However, you don’t need to play them all in order to understand Gold Road when it launches. If you want to stay up to date, just make sure to complete Necrom and the dungeon DLC for that year to get the full picture.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

