Can You Change Class in The Elder Scrolls Online?

Like the single-player The Elder Scrolls games, The Elder Scrolls Online lets you choose your starting class. But what if hours or even days into the game, you decide that one isn’t for you? You’ll want to know whether you can change class in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Changing Class in The Elder Scrolls Online

Maybe you became a Necromancer because you wanted to wear a lot of black. Or perhaps you chose the Dragonknight class before you got to Game of Thrones Season 7. Whatever the reason, you now you regret your decision and are looking to switch up classes.

The bad news, unfortunately, is that you can’t change your class. You’d have to start the whole game again with a new character. You can certainly juggle two characters, but you can’t suddenly switch class.

It’s possible the option will become available at some point in the future. However, as recently as February of 2023, an official The Elder Scrolls Online Community Manager confirmed that there are no plans to let players do that.

Bethesda is aware that some players would appreciate the option but according to that Community Manager: “We do not have any plans on implementing class changes tokens at this time. There are a number of technical challenges with implementing them, and it would take a significant amount of time to solve these challenges efficiently and safely.”

Even if class change tokens are implemented, chances are you’ll have to buy them from The Elder Scrolls Online shop with real money. So, right now you can’t change class in The Elder Scrolls Online and that’s all you need to know.