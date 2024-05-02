All Weapon Nerfs & Buffs in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 3 Reloaded

As with every new season, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) Season 3 Reloaded introduces new changes to the weapons and attachments balance system. Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

All Weapon Buffs & Nerfs in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded will bring a new weapon balance system with a string of small adjustments to each gun variety. The current meta in Multiplayer and Warzone may not be changed entirely, but your favorite loadouts could hit not as hard after the seasonal update. Nevertheless, the special occasion introduces a new assault rifle, the BAL-27, for players to try out. Check out the full list of nerfs and buffs for MW3 Season 3 Reloaded:

Assault Rifles

BP50 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.4deg/s to 3deg/s (+25%). Increased hipfire spread maximum from 6.7deg/s to 7.2deg/s (+7%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 4.7deg/s to 5.2deg/s (+11%).

SVA 545 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.3deg/s (+27%). Increased hipfire spread maximum from 7.3deg/s to 7.8deg/s (+7%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.3deg/s to 5.8deg/s (+9%).

RAM-7 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3deg/s (+15%).

MTZ-556 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.1deg/s (+19%). Increased hipfire spread maximum from 7deg/s to 7.4deg/s (+6%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.3deg/s to 5.4deg/s (+2%).

Holger 556 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.4deg/s (+31%). Increased hipfire spread maximum from 7.5deg/s to 7.8deg/s (+4%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.5deg/s to 5.8deg/s (+5%).

MCW Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.2deg/s (+23%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.3deg/s to 5.6deg/s (+6%).

DG-56 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.4deg/s to 2.8deg/s (+17%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 3.3deg/s to 5deg/s (+52%). Added medium damage range, 29 damage to 38.1m. Decreased minimum damage from 29 to 25 (-14%).

FR 5.56 Decreased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 216ms (-6%). Decreased aim down sight time from 260ms to 250ms (-4%). Increased aim down sight movement speed from 2.7m/s to 2.9m/s (+7%). Increased bullet velocity from 680m/s to 720m/s (+6%). 600mm FR Longbore Barrel Removed hipfire spread minimum benefit. Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 8%. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 20%. Replaced aiming idle sway penalty with benefit. 435mm FR 435 Barrel Removed movement speed penalties. Removed hipfire spread penalties and benefits. Increased recoil control benefit by 5%. Added firing aim stability benefit. Removed bullet velocity benefit. Removed damage range penalty. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 2%. Decreased aim down sight movement speed penalty by 3%. Removed aiming idle sway penalty. 395 FR Minibore Barrel Replaced hipfire spread minimum penalty with benefit. Added sprint to fire speed benefit. Removed aiming idle sway penalty. FR Sprinter Stock Removed tactical sprint speed benefit. Added aim down sight speed benefit. Decreased aiming idle sway penalty. Added flinch resistance benefit. Recon Stock Pad Removed crouch movement speed benefit. Added movement speed benefit. Replaced hipfire spread penalty with benefit. Added sprint to fire speed benefit. Removed aim down sight speed benefit. FR Anchor Comb Removed tactical sprint speed penalty. Decreased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%. Added aiming idle sway benefit. FR TON-618 Comb Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 18%. Removed aiming idle sway benefit. Added firing aim stability benefit. FR Giga Comb Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. Removed aim down sight movement speed penalty. Added flinch resistance penalty. RMT Rear Grip Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. 45 Round Magazine Decreased movement speed penalties. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 4%. 60 Round Magazine Decreased movement speed penalties. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%.



Many FR 5.56 Attachments have been reworked to increase their appeal and the overall viability of the Weapon.

Lachmann-762 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 19.3m to 30.5m (+58%). Increased near-medium damage range from 37.1m to 43.2m (+16%). Increased medium damage range from 48m to 55.9m (+16%).

M13C (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 17.8m to 25.4m (+43%). Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%). Increased near-medium damage range from 33.5m to 39.4m (+17%). Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.88x to 1x (+14%).



Battle Rifles

SOA Subverter Added near-medium damage range, 33 damage to 38.1m. Decreased minimum damage from 33 to 26 (-21%).



The SOA Subverter is now a 6-shot kill within the minimum damage range.

MTZ-762 Decreased aim down sight time from 280ms to 260ms (-7%). JAK Thunder LMG Kit Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 20ms.

FTAC Recon (MWII) Fire Type: Semi-Auto Increased minimum damage from 45 to 50 (+11%).



Within its maximum damage range, the FTAC Recon is now a guaranteed 3-shot kill, or 2-shot kill to the head.

Fire Type: Full-Auto Increased upper torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).



Within its near-medium damage range, the FTAC Recon (full-auto) 3-shot kill with 1 to the head and 2 to the upper torso,

SO-14 (MWII) Fire Type: Semi-Auto Increased maximum damage from 46 to 50 (+9%). Increased near-medium damage from 35 to 46 (+31%). Increased medium damage from 32 to 40 (+25%). Increased minimum damage from 30 to 38 (+27%).



Within its maximum damage range, the SO-14 is now a consistent 3-shot kill.

Fire Type: Full-Auto Decreased sprint to fire time from 307ms to 261ms (-15%). Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 270ms (-7%). Decreased torso, arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.8x to 0.74x (-8%).



Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Increased horizontal recoil from 16.9deg/s to 17.6deg/s (+4%). Increased vertical recoil from 42.9deg/s to 44.4deg/s (+3%). Decreased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 11.2m (-12%).

AMR9 Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 29 (+16%). Increased medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%). Increased minimum damage from 21 to 22 (+5%). Increased lower arm and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

HRM-9 Increased medium damage range from 30.5m to 33m (+8%).

WSP-9 Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 66ms (-40%).

WSP Swarm Decreased maximum damage range from 6.9m to 5.6m (-19%).



Shotguns

KV Broadside JAK Jawbreaker Removed aim down sight spread. Decreased hipfire spread penalty from 100% to 30%. Muzzle Attachments can now be equipped.

Riveter Decreased aim down sight spread by 10%.



Decreased spread while aiming down sight allows a more consistent 3-shot kill within the Riveter’s medium damage range.

.410 Gauge Ball Ammunition Increased aim down sight spread by 10%. Increased maximum damage from 33 to 37 (+12%). Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 33 (+27%). Increased medium damage from 21 to 27 (+29%). Increased minimum damage from 19 to 25 (+32%).



With the Ball rounds equipped, the Riveter now performs considerably better within its 3-shot kill range.

Light Machine Guns

DG-58 LSW Decreased horizontal recoil from 7.28deg/s to 6.35deg/s (-13%). Decreased vertical recoil from 52.65deg/s to 47.89deg/s (-9%). Increased minimum damage from 33 to 35 (+6%). Increased torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).



With the DG-58 LSW, a 4-shot kill is now possible if 2 shots hit the torso.

TAQ Eradicator Decreased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 210ms (-17%). Decreased aim down sight time from 340ms to 330ms (-3%).

Holger 26 Increased neck damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x (+9%).



Marksman Rifles

MTZ Interceptor Decreased maximum damage range from 38.1m to 30.5m (-20%).



Sniper Rifles

MORS Increased aim down sight time from 560ms to 580ms (+4%). Decreased lower leg and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.95x (-5%). HVP Anti-Materiel Slug Ammunition Increased bullet velocity penalty from 15% to 20%.



While equipped with HVP Anti-Materiel Slug Ammunition, the MORS can no longer one-shot kill to the lower leg or foot.

Handguns

COR-45 Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.4m/s (+4%).

Renetti Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.4m/s (+4%).

TYR Increased movement speed from 5.1m/s to 5.3m/s (+4%).

WSP Stinger Increased movement speed from 5.7m/s to 5.9m/s (+4%).

P890 (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.3m/s (+2%).

.50 GS (MWII) Increased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.8m/s (+2%).

X12 (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.4m/s (+4%). Increased sprint speed from 6m/s to 6.1m/s (+2%).

Basilisk (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.1m/s to 5.3m/s (+4%).

FTAC Siege (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.1m/s to 5.3m/s (+4%).

GS Magna (MWII) Increased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.8m/s (+2%).

9mm Daemon (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.3m/s to 5.5m/s (+4%). Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip Removed 10% movement speed penalty. Decreased hipfire spread minimum from 2.4deg/s to 1.7deg/s (-29%). Decreased hipfire spread maximum from 5.5deg/s to 5deg/s (-9%). Removed 26% damage penalty. Increased lower torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.3 (+18%).



Melee

Gladiator Decreased standing lunge distance to 1.3m, matching that of the Combat Knife.



And those are all of the weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

