Sniper Rifles have an interesting role in Call of Duty. While going for long-range picks works well on certain maps, most levels in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) have smaller sightlines. So, to help out with that problem, here are the best Sniper Rifles in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

Best Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 3 Reloaded

Longbow

The Longbow is essentially a higher-powered, bolt-action version of the Kastov 762. It became popular with aggressive snipers all the way back in the MW3 Beta and stood out for the benefits that came with its AR-like platform. It has incredibly fast handling and a massive magazine size relative to other Snipers. Unfortunately, the Longbow caught a massive nerf post-launch. The weapon now requires players to aim extremely high if they want to get a one-hit kill.

The biggest way to remedy that is with the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit. This aftermarket part makes the Longbow do much more damage at the cost of some recoil, which, in my opinion, doesn’t matter with Bolt Action Rifles. The weapon also falls off a little at extreme ranges, so if you go for longer shots, expect some hitmarkers. That said, the Longbow with the JAK Tyrant 762 is an excellent option for aggressive snipers. With the right attachment combination, it’s hard to beat for quickscoping in MW3.

MORS

The MORS Sniper Rifle was added at the beginning of Season 3 and totally changed the game for sniping in MW3. Returning from Advanced Warfare, this weapon is a futuristic rail gun. Players can only load one slug at a time, but this round is extremely powerful. With the MORS, a shot that connects will almost always be a one-shot kill in MW3 Multiplayer. If you want to go overboard, there are ammunition options available that up the damage.

The most interesting attachment for the MORS is the weapon’s Aftermarket Part. The MORS has a special barrel, which turns it into a chargeable weapon. Holding down the trigger will charge up the weapon, increasing the stopping power of the round and the bullet velocity until it reaches its maximum. A fully charged shot of the MORS might just be the most powerful Sniper in Call of Duty history. While it takes a few seconds to get a fully powered shot, it is worth doing if you’re sniping in modes with massive maps like Ground War.

The MORS is also one of the best Sniper Rifles for quickscoping in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. The weapon can be kitted out to have a very fast ADS and Sprint to Fire time, making it perfect to be aggressive. The MORS also has an incredibly clean optic by default, with a lower zoom version of it available. With the Quick Bolt attachment equipped, the MORS is able to fire a lot more often. With the right build, this gun can make you think of its glory days in Advanced Warfare when it was the dominant sniper by far. Even with a mobility-focused build, the MORS is still highly accurate, with a fast, high-damage projectile. It is a very consistent weapon and one I always have a blast using.

XRK Stalker

The XRK Stalker really does live up to its name. This weapon is the perfect choice for snipers who like to use those weapons as they’re intended. The XRK Stalker fires a high-powered .50-Caliber round, so players who place shots with precision will almost always get a one-shot kill. As a downside, with all this accuracy and power comes low mobility and slow handling. At base, this is not the kind of weapon players can sprint around the map with, treating their sniper as more of a shotgun. This weapon is, by far, most effective when picking enemies off at a distance.

While “camping” is taboo in the Call of Duty community, this truly is the best way to use this gun. If players are able to find a power position or a high vantage point, folks with good accuracy will find this weapon unmatched at locking down a lane. This makes it the ultimate weapon for defending objectives on large maps with long lanes.

As is the case with most of the weapons in MW3, the XRK Stalker has many attachments that allow the weapon to excel in different scenarios. While it is, by design, meant to be used with precision and slow pace, that’s not to say players cannot be aggressive with it. This Sniper has an unlockable Iron Sight, which is highly reminiscent of the one available on the Ballista in Black Ops 2. These clean iron sights, in combination with some shorter barrels and lighter stocks, can make for an excellent sniper for quickscopers, especially since, like the MORS, the XRK Stalker has massive damage at base. Even if you cut the weapon down to the shortest barrel, players will still find they get one-shot kills often.

And those are the best Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

