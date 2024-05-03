The new week five Weekly Challenges were released for the recent Season 3 Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). In your way of completing them all is a challenge that calls for you to get Operator Akimbo Kills in MW3.

How to Get Operator Akimbo Kills in MW3

The week five challenge for getting Akimbo kills. Screenshot by The Escapist

First off, let’s define what “Akimbo weapons” are in MW3. Akimbo weapons are when you have two of the same gun in your hands simultaneously. This lets you shoot both weapons at the same time, but you lose the ability to aim down sights with either of them. Instead, you have to hipfire the weapons, which might call for you to change up your loadout to be more hipfire-friendly.

You can use an Akimbo weapon by selecting a specific attachment on a gun. Not every gun has the Akimbo attachment, so you’ll have to pick and choose what weapon to use. As a reference, all pistols have the Akimbo attachment available, so that’s the weapon class I’d use to easily start getting Akimo Kills in MW3.

So, when the challenge calls for getting kills with Akimbo weapons, this simply means that you need to get kills using a weapon with the Akimbo attachment. You can head into the Gunsmith, select a pistol or another weapon with the Akimbo attachment, select the attachment in your loadout, and then head into a match with that weapon.

As I previously mentioned, you want to prioritize attachments with boosts to hipfire accuracy, as that’s the only way to fire Akimbo weapons in MW3. The specific week five Weekly Challenge calls for you to get a total of 25 kills with Akimbo weapons, so once that’s done, the challenge will be complete.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

