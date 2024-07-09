Before players get into a game for the first time, it’s important to know the best settings to run when playing. With its abundance of abilities and unique controls, The First Descendant is no different. Here are the best controller settings for The First Descendant.

Best Control & Camera Settings for The First Descendant

The Default controller settings for The First Descendant are fairly comfortable and intuitive, as are the Movement and Viewpoint Control Settings. However, players who usually play Bumper Jumper in shooters may find it valuable to swap the Left and Right Bumper buttons.

Like Destiny 2, The First Descendant features a free floating cursor. I’ve found 25 to be the best Cursor Speed, as it allows for faster movement and a more sensitive control over the menus. With this sweet spot, the cursor won’t slow down menu navigation, and players won’t find themselves over shooting what they want to go for.

For PlayStation 5 users, its likely worth it to turn off the Adaptive Triggers functionality. While this novelty can be immersive, in practice it slows reaction time, especially with semi-automatic weapons. This feature has also been known to cause finger fatigue in longer sessions, so its definitely recommended to play without it.

The First Descendant’s control scheme is highly responsive on the sticks. As a player who usually prefers to play shooters on max sensitivity, I found myself most comfortable just above the middle of the slider. For a consistent feel, putting the X and Y Axis Sensitivity for the Normal and Aim settings is a great spot. This makes the controls feel responsive, but not overly sensitive. For players who want to move faster on the X Axis than the Y, 70 and 50 respectively work great.

Best Aim Assist Settings for The First Descendant

Part of what makes The First Descendant feel excellent on controller is its forgiving and customizable Aim Assist. The customizable options include turning off Aim Assist, whether or not to enable Aim Assist for Hip Fire, and sliders for Camera Auto Rotate Level, Sensitivity Level, and Auto Tracking Level.

Dialing up all these settings to their max will make aiming feel snappy and comfortable to stay on target. Some weapons, like Hand Cannons, especially benefit from these settings. In combination with a strong Hip Fire Aim Assist, these weapons can stay on target when moving fast around the map. These stronger Aim Assist settings will also help to stay on target when fighting far-away enemies, like the giant bosses within Voids.

Those are the best controller settings for The First Descendant.

