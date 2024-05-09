Assault Rifles are always one of the dominant weapon types in Call of Duty, and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) continues the trend. Here are the best Assault Rifles to use in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

Recommended Videos

Best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 3 Reloaded

BAL-27

Fittingly, MW3’s newest Assault Rifle is one of its most powerful. This weapon made a much-anticipated return from Advanced Warfare in Season 3 Reloaded. While not as overpowered as its prior iteration, it’s still has a place in the meta. What makes the BAL-27 so great is how much power it packs in such a compact frame. The gun has the high mobility and handling of a carbine, but its powerful rounds allow it to be highly effective at mid-range. Players can also save some attachment slots when trying to build loadouts, as the BAL-27 has excellent iron sights. There is also a barrel that features an integrated suppressor, giving players two attachments for the price of one.

The BAL-27 is also just so fun to use. It really is a blast from the past, especially when equipped with the AW Gen.1 Optic. Like many of the ARs in modern Call of Duty, the BAL-27 is highly modular and, thus, very versatile. Multiplayer fans can get a BAL-27 loadout that is highly mobile, while Warzone players can make the gun effective at long range.

BP50

Speaking of versatility, the BP50 may just be the most versatile Assault Rifle in MW3. The gun, by default, has a compact bullpup frame and 5.56 Rounds with a predictable recoil pattern. The BP50 is an excellent AR for folks who like to run and gun, as it can be kitted out to have SMG-like mobility and handling. Not only is the BP50 an excellent option up close due to its high fire rate, but it can also be effective at a great distance.

Related: How to Get Operator Akimbo Kills in MW3

What truly made the BP50 one of the best Assault Rifles in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded was the introduction of the JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part. This Conversion Kit allows players to turn the gun into a compact Bullpup SMG with a 50-Round Drum. The weapon is excellent to spray and pray with. However, it too can be kitted to be effective at range. The JAK Revenger Kit allows the BP50 to not just fill an SMG-AR hybrid role. Instead, players can now choose which of the two they want to run the weapon as, but have options available in the Gunsmith to get some of the benefits of the other class.

MCW

The MCW has been a staple of MW3 since the game’s first BETA. The MCW takes inspiration from the ACRs of the original Modern Warfare trilogy, widely considered the best Assault Rifles in franchise history. Fittingly, the MCW is powerful and versatile in this game. It behaves as you’d expect a 5.56 AR to. The gun fires moderately fast, has low recoil, and average damage. What elevates the MCW is how easy it is to use. The weapon, in its handling and recoil patterns, feels highly familiar. It also has the benefit of being a launch weapon, which means players have had months to hone their skills with the popular AR. The MCW also has a generous selection of attachments, meaning players can kit the weapon to their liking.

Like many weapons in MW3, the MCW has a Conversion Kit that totally changes it. The JAK Raven Kit turns the MCW into a more compact carbine that fires .300 Blackout rounds. This Kit gives the weapon a higher fire rate and better stealth capabilities than the base MCW. As a consequence, the JAK Raven has bouncier recoil than the 5.56 version of the MCW. However, most – if not all – of the attachments available on the MCW at the base are usable here. This means players can make builds for the Raven that make it effective as a Carbine or a Battle Rifle. With a long barrel and a heavier stock, the JAK Raven becomes highly reminiscent of the Kilo 141 from Modern Warfare (2019). Like the ACR and Kilo 141 before it, the MCW and JAK Raven both dominate in MW3 Multiplayer in Season 3 Reloaded.

And those are the best powerful Assault Rifles in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more