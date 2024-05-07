As the meta shifts in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone, new attachments become more viable. If you want to stay current with the meta, take a look at the guide below to see how you can unlock the JAK Raven Kit in MW3 and Warzone.

How to Unlock the JAK Raven Kit in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Raven Kit’s description and stats. Screenshot by The Escapist

Like most Conversion Kits in MW3 and Warzone, the JAK Raven Kit was originally a reward for completing a specific set of Weekly Challenges. However, that week is now past, so you have to find a secondary way of unlocking the JAK Raven Kit.

Fortunately, you’re able to unlock all Conversion Kits through the Armory Unlock Challenge system in MW3 and Warzone. You can follow the steps below to use this system and earn the JAK Raven Kit:

Go to the main lobby screen of MW3 or Warzone

In the top-right corner of the screen, press the icon with six dots

On the menu that pops up, select the “Challenges” box and then click on the “Armory Unlocks” box in the subsequent menu

Here, scroll over to the “Aftermarket Parts” section of the menu and find the Armory Unlock for the JAK Raven Kit

Activate the challenge by clicking on the JAK Raven Kit box and exit out of the menu

You have to complete three Daily Challenges or win three matches to unlock the JAK Raven Kit. You can mix and match the Daily Challenges and wins so long as they add up to three.

The Armory Unlock challenge for the JAK Raven Kit. Screenshot by The Escapist

The most important things to remember when using the Armory Unlock system are to physically activate the challenge you want (press X/A on its box) and to complete the set number of challenges. As previously stated, you progress an Armory Unlock by completing Daily Challenges and winning matches. As an example, you can complete two Daily Challenges in a single match and win that match to earn three ticks toward the Armory Unlock, which unlocks the JAK Raven Kit in this case.

And that’s everything you need to know about unlocking the JAK Raven Kit in MW3 and Warzone. It’s surprisingly strong on the MCW as a close-range attachment, and I even used it on the best MCW loadout for Warzone in Season 3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

