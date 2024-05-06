MCW Loadout in Warzone
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best MCW Loadout in Warzone Season 3

A close or long-range threat on the map.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 6, 2024 05:08 pm

Thanks to the vast number of Aftermarket Parts in Call of Duty: Warzone, the loadout options for a given weapon are more plentiful. One of those ARs is the MCW, which possesses a fantastic Conversion Kit tailor-made for close-range engagements and is a part of the gun’s best loadout in Season 3.

Recommended Videos

Best MCW Loadout in Warzone

Given the fact there are several long-range options ahead of the MCW in the meta, namely the DG-58 LSW, I have opted to go with a close-range loadout for the AR. This particular loadout excels in close quarters, and it’s arguably the best way to use the MCW if you plan on equipping the weapon.

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Barrel: Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel
  • Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit
The MCW loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

The key to this loadout is the JAK Raven Kit, which drastically improves the MCW’s sprint-to-fire time, aim-down sights speed, and movement speed. This makes it an excellent sniper support option in Warzone, as it still has decent long-range potential, but it’s now a viable choice for close-range gunfights.

The rest of the loadout is mostly about increasing recoil control and mobility. The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider reduces recoil and shortens your radar ping when firing, while the Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel adds some damage range as well as increases movement speed. Finally, the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop boosts mobility across the board, while the 40 Round Mag adds a few extra bullets into each clip.

Best Class For the MCW in Warzone

Wrapping up your MCW loadout are the various class items you need to equip, which are all viewable below:

Secondary Weapon

  • A sniper rifle or a meta long-range weapon, such as the DG-58 LSW

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

After you have equipped everything you need to, your loadout for the MCW is complete, and it’s ready to be the perfect complement to a sniper or long-range gun in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best BP50 Loadout in Warzone Season 3
Best BP50 Loadout in Warzone
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best BP50 Loadout in Warzone Season 3
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 6, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: Where to Find Machine Enemies for Trillion Trinket Trawl Event
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Genshin Impact: Where to Find Machine Enemies for Trillion Trinket Trawl Event
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 6, 2024
Read Article Best Nocturne Decks in Marvel Snap
An image showing Nocturne against a default Marvel Snap background as part of a guide to the best decks using the card.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Nocturne Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best BP50 Loadout in Warzone Season 3
Best BP50 Loadout in Warzone
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best BP50 Loadout in Warzone Season 3
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 6, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: Where to Find Machine Enemies for Trillion Trinket Trawl Event
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Genshin Impact: Where to Find Machine Enemies for Trillion Trinket Trawl Event
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 6, 2024
Read Article Best Nocturne Decks in Marvel Snap
An image showing Nocturne against a default Marvel Snap background as part of a guide to the best decks using the card.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Nocturne Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell May 6, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.