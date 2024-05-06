Best MCW Loadout in Warzone Season 3

Thanks to the vast number of Aftermarket Parts in Call of Duty: Warzone, the loadout options for a given weapon are more plentiful. One of those ARs is the MCW, which possesses a fantastic Conversion Kit tailor-made for close-range engagements and is a part of the gun’s best loadout in Season 3.

Best MCW Loadout in Warzone

Given the fact there are several long-range options ahead of the MCW in the meta, namely the DG-58 LSW, I have opted to go with a close-range loadout for the AR. This particular loadout excels in close quarters, and it’s arguably the best way to use the MCW if you plan on equipping the weapon.

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel

: Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine : 40 Round Mag

: 40 Round Mag Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit

The MCW loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

The key to this loadout is the JAK Raven Kit, which drastically improves the MCW’s sprint-to-fire time, aim-down sights speed, and movement speed. This makes it an excellent sniper support option in Warzone, as it still has decent long-range potential, but it’s now a viable choice for close-range gunfights.

The rest of the loadout is mostly about increasing recoil control and mobility. The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider reduces recoil and shortens your radar ping when firing, while the Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel adds some damage range as well as increases movement speed. Finally, the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop boosts mobility across the board, while the 40 Round Mag adds a few extra bullets into each clip.

Best Class For the MCW in Warzone

Wrapping up your MCW loadout are the various class items you need to equip, which are all viewable below:

Secondary Weapon

A sniper rifle or a meta long-range weapon, such as the DG-58 LSW

Perks

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

After you have equipped everything you need to, your loadout for the MCW is complete, and it’s ready to be the perfect complement to a sniper or long-range gun in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

