Screenshot via Sledgehammer Games
How to Unlock the One Trick Camo in MW3 and Warzone

The newest camo requires a ton of work to unlock.
Published: May 1, 2024 12:22 pm

The Season 3 Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone has introduced a brand new line of camos. Called “Weapon Prestige Camos,” these require you to complete an entirely different set of challenges. Here’s how to unlock the One Trick camo in MW3 and Warzone.

How to Unlock the One Trick Camo in MW3 and Warzone

Fortunately for all camo grinders out there, the One Trick camo doesn’t feature many requirements to unlock. There are two main prerequisites you must complete before being able to unlock the camo. You can check them out below:

  • Reach Max Weapon Level on a given weapon
  • Earn 150,000 XP using a specific weapon

Once you reach Max Weapon Level for a weapon, you’re then able to start earning XP toward the One Trick camo. You need a whopping 150,000 XP to then unlock the One Trick camo on a weapon. This goes on a weapon-by-weapon basis, so you need to earn 150,000 per weapon to unlock One Trick on every possible weapon in MW3 and Warzone.

Obviously, this is a massive ordeal if you’re looking to unlock the One Trick camo on all available weapons in the game. However, it does add an extra layer to camo grinding that hasn’t truly been present since Modern Warfare 2019 when Obsidian camo was released.

In the future, the developers are going to add more Weapon Prestige Camos in MW3 and Warzone. One of the prerequisites for any future camos will be that you unlock the previous Weapon Prestige Camos. So, for example, to unlock the next Weapon Prestige Camo on a weapon, you need to unlock One Trick. Luckily, all camos in this category can be unlocked at any time and they are not seasonal, so you can take your time unlocking the camos for every weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

