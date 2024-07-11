Upgrading your mods is essential the deeper into the game you go. Here’s how to upgrade your mods in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How to Upgrade Your Mods in Once Human

Some things just aren’t intuitive. And that’s certainly the case with upgrading mods in Once Human. And giving those mods a boost is essential as you start getting further and further away from the starting area.

To upgrade your mods in Once Human, open your equipment inventory by pressing ‘k’. Next, right click on the weapon whose mod you want to upgrade. This will take you into your mod menu. You’ll be able to sort your mods here.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Find the mod that you want to upgrade, then right click it. You’ll need six Weapon Mod Parts and 50 Energy Links to upgrade a mod that’s never been upgraded before. And while you’re likely drowning in Energy Links, which can be obtained by opening Mystical Crates, or Weapon and Gear Crates, Weapon Mod Parts are much harder to come by.

How to Get Weapon Mod Parts in Once Human

The fastest and easiest way to get Weapon Mod Parts is by dismantling mods in Once Human. And the fastest way to get mods is by checking out every supply crate, armor crate, weapon crate, and Mystical crate in every area you come across. Some crates (not Mystical, armor, or gear crates) will even respawn, so if you have a point of interest near your territory, always swing by to chest that chest.

I highly recommend Coastside Plaza, which has a host of chests and some easily accessible weapon and armor crates available.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you’ve found a few mods that you don’t want to keep, you’ll need a disassembly bench. The disassembly bench is primarily how you’ll break down your horded junk, but there’s also the option at the top of the menu to dismantle mods. Select this menu, then select a weapon mod you want to break down to create a Weapon Mod Part. Each weapon mod you dismantle will yield one Weapon Mod Part. The same is true for armor mods, though naturally you’ll get Armor Mod Parts instead.

Just like everything else in a survival game, it’s all about balance, efficiency, and farming.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy