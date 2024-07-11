How to Heal in Once Human: All Ways to Restore HP

One confusing element at the start of the game is your HP bar. Trying to manage your health can be extremely difficult if you don’t know what affects it. Here’s how to heal in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How to Restore Health in Once Human

First and foremost, we need to go over everything that goes into determining how much health you have. At the bottom of your screen, where the health bar is, you’ll see four different circular meters. Those meters, from left to right, are Stamina, Sanity, Hydration, and Energy. The Stamina meter doesn’t affect the HP bar, as it simply determines how much you can sprint. The other three bars have a direct impact on how much HP, or health, you have in Once Human.

How Sanity Effects Your Health

The biggest meter that plays a role is Sanity. Sanity drops when you fight monsters or enter polluted areas. You can also lose it by eating raw meat, consuming spoiled food, or drinking dirty water. The more Sanity you lose, the more your HP bar will be reduced. This is indicated by the gray, moving sludge that appears on the right side of your HP bar. The more of that gray sludge you see, the more Sanity you’ve lost. As long as that gray sludge is present, you won’t be able to recover as much HP.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To recover Sanity, you can perform the following actions:

Cooking and eating meat

Sleeping in a bed

Drinking Boiled Water

Eating a Sanity Gummy

As you recover Sanity, the gray sludge will be removed from your HP bar, allowing you to get back to full health.

Related: How to Complete Sketch of an Inspection Point in Once Human

How to Restore Your Health (HP) in Once Human

As for recovering the white HP bar, that’s primarily done by sleeping. You can use any bed of any player you have access to, or you can even set down a ten, assuming you have the logs and gravel to do so.

To craft a bed, you’ll first need to establish a base by pressing ‘b’ on open territory. Once you’ve got your plot of land, open your inventory with ‘I’, then select Memetics. From the Memetics menu, select ‘Building’. You’ll need to unlock Basic Furniture I to craft a bed of your own.

Once you have a bed, you can sleep in a bed to restore your sanity, as mentioned, and completely heal your health in Once Human. This is the free option. But if you’re exploring or even fighting, your only other option is to use medicine. The medicine that can heal you is:

Activator/Quick Activator

Healing Bandage

Related: How to Move Territory in Once Human

All of those consumables can be crafted at a Supplies Bench in your base. You’ll unlock more healing items as you progress in Once Human, but those are the essentials you’ll need at the start of the game.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy