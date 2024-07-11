Sketch of an Inspection Point is likely the first chip-locked crate quest you’ll stumble across. Here’s how to complete Sketch of an Inspection Point in Once Human.

How to Complete Sketch of an Inspection Point in Once Human

Sketch of an Inspection in Once Human has you finding four Rosetta Key Cards in four different locations. While some of these can be quite straightforward, others will require a little more legwork. Each of the locations we’ll need to go to will surround the tower where we found the chip-locked crate, but one is particularly far. So, we’ll start there.

How to Find the Rosetta Key Card Near Coastside Plaza

Coastside Plaza is actually the town just before the Rosetta Key Card, but the real location of the Rosetta Key is an office building down the road, closer to the teleporter. Though it’s worth grabbing the weapon and gear crate in town before you make your way here.

Screenshots by The Escapist

If you’re tracking this quest, and I highly recommend that you do, you’ll have a blue chevron that will mark the building for you. You can track a quest by opening your Journal (by pressing J) and selecting ‘Tasks’. Sketch of an Inspection Point will be among the tasks you have.

Screenshots by The Escapist

The office where we’ll find our first Rosetta Card can be entered through the back. On the first floor, you’ll find a few Deviants, but more importantly, a computer.

Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist

Interact with the computer to start the puzzle. The goal here is to get 18 points, as indicated by the bar at the bottom of the screen. Each layer and quadrant has its own numerical value. You can interact with the three icons on the right of the screen to move the different parts around. The icons represent what part of the circle they move. Our goal is to get 6, 6, 6 to line up. Spoooooky.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Doing so will reveal the password: 9274. Use this to open the crate in the corner of the room and get the first key card. Then, use the teleportation tower across the road to teleport back to the chip-locked chest, as that’s the closet tower to our next three locations.

How to Find the Rosetta Key Card in Inspection Point 7802

This is by far the easiest card to find, and you’re likely to stumble across dozens of houses on the way there, making it one of the safest, to boot. Though, having a motorcycle will make the path here, and to the next three locations, significantly easier.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Follow the blue chevron to the squat grey building with an open door. Inside, you’ll find a purple book. Interact with it three times and the key card will simply fall out.

Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find the Rosetta Key Card in Inspection Point 3771

The next key card isn’t particularly difficult, either. Head to the inspection point immediately south of Thoroughville and close to the main quest, The Eve of Evolution. Here, you’ll find another facility. But the Rosetta Card is actually on a chest on top of a truck in front of it.

Screenshots by The Escapist

You can jump up on the truck using the hood, and your character will automatically mantle onto the roof. It may take a few tries to get it just right, though. Once you do, interact with the crate to grab the third Rosetta Key Card.

Screenshots by The Escapist

I recommend going inside the building and looting the chest on the second floor to get the item Rosetta Host, which you can place in your base.

How to Get the Brookham Guardhouse Rosetta Key Card

The final key card will have you tackle quite a few Deviants. From Inspection Point 3771, follow the road through Thoroughville and turn left at Brookham to get to the Brookham Guardhouse.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once there, you’ll find the place is swarming with Deviants. I highly recommend you kill the jellyfish Deviants near the broken open building close to the road first, as they’ll snipe you from a distance. There’s also a chance that a boss Deviant will spawn here, too. Though it’s not guaranteed.

Our goal here is to find the missing teddy bear and place it in the empty spot with the others beneath the radio tower. To find the missing teddy bear, use the wooden stairs to access the rooftop just north of the radio tower. You’ll see a satellite on its corner, visible from the ground, which is where the teddy bear is tucked away. You might even see the purple aura that the computer and archives had in the first two locations.

Screenshots by The Escapist

When you place the teddy bear, Miss Teddy Bear will appear. Interact with her, and she’ll give her backstory and, most importantly, the key. Head back to the chip-locked crate to claim your rewards, thus completing A Sketch of an Inspection Point in Once Human.

Screenshots by The Escapist

All Contents in the Chip-Locked Crate

For your trouble, you’ll get the following:

100 Energy Link

430 Exp

105 Battle Pass Exp

Stellar Planula x 3

Cortex Level 1

Once Human is available to play now.

