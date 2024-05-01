BAL-27 Loadout in Warzone
Screenshot by The Escapist
Best BAL-27 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The BAL can be a force in battle royale.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 1, 2024 02:48 pm

The BAL-27 from Advanced Warfare has arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone via the Season 3 Reloaded update. One of the best assault rifles in COD history, the BAL-27 is unlocked in a new sector of the Battle Pass after completing challenges. Here’s the best loadout for the BAL-27.

Best BAL-27 Loadout in Warzone

The BAL-27 doesn’t need a ton of help when it comes to boosting its stats, but to compete with the long-range meta weapons in Warzone, you’ll want to equip a set of key attachments.

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Barrel: Crown-H3 Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Stock: Ardent Tac Stock
  • Magazine: 60 Round Mag
The BAL-27 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout starts with the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider to give you a much-needed boost to recoil control and it shortens your ping on the radar after firing. Next, the Crown-H3 Barrel provides a massive increase in bullet velocity and damage range at the cost of virtually nothing. Your hipfire spread is the only big reduction from using the barrel, which isn’t an important stat for a long-range weapon.

Moving on, the Ardent Tac Stock improves recoil control and gun kick control further, giving you a laser beam of an assault rifle. Finally, I have the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and the 60 Round Mag equipped. The optic is perfect to mid to long-range engagements while the 60 Round Mag ensures you won’t have to reload very often.

If you’re playing Rebirth Island, you could swap out the optic for a rear grip or underbarrel, such as the Hammer Grip or DR-6 Handstop, to get some more mobility.

Best Class For the BAL-27 in Warzone

To finalize your loadout, you can equip the best items for a long-range weapon like the BAL-27 in battle royale by looking below:

Secondary Weapon

  • HRM-9RAM-9, or another meta close-range weapon

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

That completes your entire BAL-27 loadout for Warzone, so hop into any playlist you’d like and start opposing your will against the enemy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.