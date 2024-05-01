Best BAL-27 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The BAL-27 from Advanced Warfare has arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone via the Season 3 Reloaded update. One of the best assault rifles in COD history, the BAL-27 is unlocked in a new sector of the Battle Pass after completing challenges. Here’s the best loadout for the BAL-27.

Best BAL-27 Loadout in Warzone

The BAL-27 doesn’t need a ton of help when it comes to boosting its stats, but to compete with the long-range meta weapons in Warzone, you’ll want to equip a set of key attachments.

Muzzle : ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Crown-H3 Barrel

: Crown-H3 Barrel Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock : Ardent Tac Stock

: Ardent Tac Stock Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The BAL-27 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout starts with the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider to give you a much-needed boost to recoil control and it shortens your ping on the radar after firing. Next, the Crown-H3 Barrel provides a massive increase in bullet velocity and damage range at the cost of virtually nothing. Your hipfire spread is the only big reduction from using the barrel, which isn’t an important stat for a long-range weapon.

Moving on, the Ardent Tac Stock improves recoil control and gun kick control further, giving you a laser beam of an assault rifle. Finally, I have the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and the 60 Round Mag equipped. The optic is perfect to mid to long-range engagements while the 60 Round Mag ensures you won’t have to reload very often.

If you’re playing Rebirth Island, you could swap out the optic for a rear grip or underbarrel, such as the Hammer Grip or DR-6 Handstop, to get some more mobility.

Best Class For the BAL-27 in Warzone

To finalize your loadout, you can equip the best items for a long-range weapon like the BAL-27 in battle royale by looking below:

Secondary Weapon

HRM-9, RAM-9, or another meta close-range weapon

Perks

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

That completes your entire BAL-27 loadout for Warzone, so hop into any playlist you’d like and start opposing your will against the enemy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

