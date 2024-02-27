Pokémon Day Presents Shocks Fans With Legends: Z-A Reveal

Bingo cards were filled to the brim with speculation surrounding multiple regions for the Pokémon Presents stream that debuted on February 27, 2024. However, Pokémon Day has thrown fans for a loop, as Unova and Johto were side-stepped for a journey back into a more recent generation – Kalos.

After a handful of updates for mobile apps, fans were given their first look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This is far from the remake of Black and White that many were sure would be slotted for later in 2024. In fact, the only major console reveal was the new Legends title, and it’s spotlight on the first 2024 Presents has likely left many stunned and surprised.

Pokémon Presents Debuts First Look At Legends: Z-A

In the Pokémon Presents that aired on The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel, fans were given their first look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The trailer didn’t show any gameplay, or details about what could be in the game, but it did show a 3-D reimagining of Lumiose City.

The trailer ended with an emphasis on a fan-favorite mechanic, Mega Evolution. Ever since it’s debut in Pokemon X and Y, players have pushed to see it reintroduced in later Gens. While it was added as a late-game mechanic in Alola, it has not appeared in Galar or Paldea, and has limited uses in mobile games like Pokémon Go.

According to a Twitter/X post shared by The Pokémon Company, they are calling the game an “ambitious new entry”, indicating it may not be the same as Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is possible new concepts will be tested in Legends: Z-A, and that it may be used to try mechanics that could be used in a possible Gen 10 reveal in 2025 or 2026.

#PokemonLegendsZA, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025! pic.twitter.com/r2Rutaxg8V — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2024

At this time, there is no official release date for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but a release window of 2025 was included during the Pokémon Presents reveal. Many are already speculating it will be part of a potential new Nintendo Switch console launch following many conversations about the Nintendo Switch 2. While there have been no confirmations from Nintendo about these rumors, it wouldn’t be the first time a console has dropped alongside a new Pokémon game, and it would give fans plenty of reason to try out a new handheld system alongside their next adventure in the Kalos region.