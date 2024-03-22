Dragon’s Dogma 2 A Beggar’s Tale Quest Guide

A Beggar’s Tale is a quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that’s likely to go down as one of its most frustrating. Seriously, we wish we had guides like this one to help us out with it instead of spending over an hour trying to figure it out – anyway, here’s now.

How to Start A Beggar’s Tale in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can begin this quest after arriving in the city of Vernworth fairly early on by following the main quest. In the center of the Merchant Quarter, you’ll find a beggar telling tall tales of nobles to a crowd of two or three fellow beggars. One of the listeners, when spoken to, wonders how Albert the beggar has made so much coin lately, kicking off the quest.

How to Keep an Eye on the Beggar in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Follow these simple steps to solve A Beggar’s Tale:

Around noon, follow Albert from the fountain into a bar located in the Vernworth slums. He’ll speak to his Beastren wife, Celina, and chat with the bartender until late in the evening. You can also find him here instead of following him.

Eventually, he’ll leave the bar and head to a private dwelling in the Common Quarter, locking the door behind him. You can wait for him to leave or return later to find beggar’s clothing. In our experience, Albert did not leave the private dwelling; however, a colleague waited for him to leave and nabbed the clothes.

Turns out, Albert has been leading a double life. Without spoiling anything, you can now choose to confront him or his wife Celina with this information.

If you give the clothes to Celina, you’ll have to return to the private dwelling to conclude the quest after a few days.

Regardless of whomever you give the beggar’s clothing to, this story has a rather dark ending.

Completing this quest will award you with some experience points and a little bit of trauma. That’s all there is to A Beggar’s Tale in Dragon’s Dogma 2.