Orbit Elevator in Stellar Blade
Screenshot by The Escapist.
How to Get Every Ending in Stellar Blade

It's all about the memories.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: May 3, 2024 07:11 am

There aren’t many choices to make in Stellar Blade, and yet just a few different parameters can lead you to three different endings. To help you get the conclusion you want, this guide will lead you to all of EVE’s outcomes in her story.

Stellar Blade: How to Get All Endings

EVE on the Orbit Elevator in Stellar Blade.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can get three different endings that revolve around reaching Eidos 9 and taking Adam’s hand. The choice you make in the final mission of the game is the main factor, but exploration can be just as important. All three endings and their prerequisites are below:

Making New Memories Ending in Stellar Blade:

  • Reach 100% progress in Lily’s Databank.
  • Go to Eidos 9.
  • Take Adam’s hand in the final encounter.
  • This is by far the best ending in the game and is likely the “true” ending for EVE and her companions.

Cost of Lost Memories Ending in Stellar Blade:

  • Make sure that Lily’s Databank remains below 100% before you head to the Orbit Elevator.
  • Take Adam’s hand in the final encounter at The Nest.

Return to the Colony Ending in Stellar Blade:

  • Refuse to take Adam’s hand in The Nest.
  • This is always the ending you get when you refuse Adam’s request.
  • Your progress with Lily will not matter here.

Each ending comes with its own trophy, so if you want the Platinum, you need to get all three of these done. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to recreate different endings in the same base save. I tried to go back before I started New Game Plus and my decision was already made. However, New Game Plus is still a good way to get them all done.

And that’s all you need to know about how to get every ending in Stellar Blade. Make sure to stick around for a post-credit scene when you complete Making New Memories as well.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.