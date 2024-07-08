A long-anticipated Shiny Pokemon is finally available in Pokemon GO. As of July’s Global GO Fest 2024, fans can snag a Shiny Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO, but a few players will be able to get one even earlier.

Recommended Videos

Can Jangmo-o Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Jangmo-o officially debuts during Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global on July 13 and 14, 2024. However, players who have a ticket for Global GO Fest 2024 can get one as early as July 8, 2024 thanks to the Early Access Eggs-travaganza event. After its worldwide debut during Global GO Fest, Shiny Jangmo-o and its evolved forms will continue to be available to players in Pokemon GO.

How to Get Shiny Jangmo-o Early With the Eggs-travaganza! Event

Image via Niantic

Players who have already purchased a ticket for GO Fest 2024 Global will get access to a special early, egg-themed event called Early Access Eggs-travaganza from July 8-July 14 2024. As part of this event, Shiny Jangmo-o will be able to hatch from 7 KM eggs.

You can get your hands on 7 KM eggs by opening gifts from friends. Normally, you’re capped at 20 a day, but during the Eggs-travaganza you’ll be able to open up to 40 a day! That’s a lot of eggs you can potentially add to your bag.

Related: How to Redeem the Google Play Pokemon GO Research

This is an especially exciting Shiny Hunting opportunity because the Shiny odds for 7 KM eggs will also be boosted during this event. That means those eggs you hatch have an even higher chance of giving you a Shiny, including Jangmo-o.

On top of that, egg hatch distance is also halved. In other words, you’ll only need to walk about 3.5 KM to hatch those 7KM eggs during the event and Shiny hunt Jangmo-o. If you’re reading this after July 15, don’t worry – there’s still plenty of chances to snag your Shiny.

How to Get Shiny Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO

Once the egg-citement of the early event is over, players will still be able to encounter Shiny Jangmo-o. It will spawn more frequently in the wild during the Shining Day habitat hours in Global GO Fest 2024, so the weekend is a good opportunity to catch plenty of Jangmo-o.

Jangmo-o is available as a wild encounter in Pokemon GO, which means you may run across one as a spawn out in the world. You can also pop a Daily Encounter incense, regular incense, or use a Lure to increase wild spawns and hopefully attract a Jangmo-o.

Normally, Jangmo-o hatches from 10 KM eggs, so there’s always a chance that latest 10 KM egg in your bag could become a Shiny Jangmo-o.

Finally, Jangmo-o has been known to appear as a Raid Boss on occasion. If you keep an eye out for its next Raid appearance, this is another way to encounter Jangmo-o and potentially get lucky with its Shiny form.

Regardless of how you plan to approach the Shiny Hunt, we wish you luck in catching your very own Shiny Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy