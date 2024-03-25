Mega Evolutions are almost necessary when challenging 5-star Raids in Pokemon GO, and here is everything you need to know about farming Mega Energy in Pokemon GO.

What Is Mega Energy in Pokemon GO?

Mega Energy is similar to Candies in Pokemon GO, as they are a consumable resource used to power up your Pokemon. However, instead of using a few candies to permanently increase a Pokemon’s Combat Power, Mega Energy is used to temporarily evolve select Pokemon.

How Does Mega Evolution Work in Pokemon GO?

Mega Evolving a Pokemon in Pokemon GO drastically increases its CP and stats while also changing the Pokemon’s form. However, not every Pokemon can Mega Evolve.

Each Pokemon that can Mega Evolve requires a certain amount of Mega Energy ranging from 100 to 400. Energy is like candy, as the Pokemon you want to Mega Evolve will need its own type of Mega Energy. For example, Pidgeot requires 100 Pidegot Mega Energy to Mega Evolve.

Players can only Mega Evolve one Pokemon at a time. Once you Mega Evolve a Pokemon, it won’t need Mega Energy to evolve again unless you choose to Mega Evolve a different Pokemon. A Mega Evolution lasts eight hours before the Pokemon needs to recharge, which can take days.

How To Get Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

Of course, all of this info is irrelevant if you don’t have Mega Energy to spend. There is only one reliable way to obtain Mega Enegry, and that is by defeating Mega Raids.

Some Special Research tasks reward players with specific Mega Energy, but those are typically released during an event or a Mega Evolution debut. Your best bet at obtaining Mega Energy for a specific Pokemon is to wait for said Pokemon to return to Mega Raids.

Check out our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which Mega Evovled Pokemon are coming to raids next!

